"COSELEY" release

(Lovely image above is courtesy of the Lucid Tarot, which we hope will be available by Christmas)

Another big update only two weeks after BANCROFT? Why not. COSELEY is a great big grab bag of quality-of-life improvements, and a couple of new features. I'm not done with QoL yet, but the next update (DAYMARE) is more content-focused. That's going to be a while away though, because Lottie and I are taking a couple weeks off, because apparently working all the time is in some nebulous way bad for you and you're supposed to 'relax' and have 'fun' and all that other human nonsense

Patch notes, and my glosses, follow!

Zoom-to-cursor is back! I've reworked it from my eccentric experimental version to be more what people expected, and switched it on by default. You can still turn it off in the options menu if you don't like it

Auto-arrange changes; undo button, separate merge and arrange, variant ordering on reclick

Keep clicking the arrange button (or pressing Tab) to see the effects

It's now possible to dream on a Memory when night comes, preserving it for the following day

You can't do this with Weather, and you can only do it after nightfall

Dedicated verb icons for workstations

Lottie wanted these in to add character - and they're also pavingthe way for another UI upgrade

Added a small feature to make the endgame, and rare scenarios in the midgame, easier (psst it relates to Numa)

psst psst there's a way to finish the game when you're ready without waiting for the right time

More performance optimisations! Still ongoing, still experimental

I'll keep working on these, but do drop me a mail if you're still struggling on a machine that's above minimum spec

There's now a second phonograph in the House on new saves only (i.e. if you haven't opened the Severn Chamber yet in this playthrough). The Governor's phonograph also now accepts different aspects (run something through it to update)

TAKE NOTE! If a Soul card becomes contaminated after this update, it will sometimes be able to pass on the contamination to books

Expect more from contaminations and maladies later - but I'm feeding these in very cautiously

You can now mute copied-text popups (and/or re-enable them in Options)

Sorry, folks, finally got to it

The harp in the Windlit Gallery is a little different (on new saves only)

The Librarian can now burn correspondence

Right now that means 'spare reminder from St Rhonwens isn't wirh you forever' but it may be more relevant in future updates

You'll no longer get two simultaneous Numa incidents when playing on 6x speed

I was hunting this one for a while - thanks to D.K. for giving me the final piece in the puzzle via their bug report

One candelabrum moved in the nave of St Brandan's so you get a little more space in the window-shelf

We'd have done this a coupla weeks ago, but the other half of Weather Factory, who does the art, just put in a couple of fifty-hour weeks to get the Lucid Tarot finished. WELL DONE LOTTIE. Same with the art bits below

Entrance hall chairs now show in front of shelved objects

Added a visible path down from Earl Brian's field to make the cliff-link clearer

The Mirrors in the Hall of Division now accept Grail (as usual, you'll need to run a recipe through them to see this, if you're playing an existing save)

This is more thematically on-point; also there was a single solitary Soul evolution where you could still lock yourself out of an upgrade, and this resolves it. Thanks to those who reported this!

You'll only see the Wisdom Tree tip once (finally got around to this)

Swimming in the sea is now possible, though not always wise, and a swimmer should ensure they know where their towel is

Examining Fabric no longer destroys it

Clean fresh linen now has restorative properties

All these three points are related. I wanted to stop destroying Fabric, as part of upcoming feature tweaks for both analysis and Mommet work. So I wanted to give towels and linen something else to do. (previously they were one-shot Memory generators - they had just looked nice in the room art, and it's often hard to find a use for these objects). PS people should stop trying to give their dirty laundry to Mrs Kille, people, she's a midwife not a laundress