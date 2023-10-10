Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer Early Access Released!

Welcome, traveler,

to the Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer Early Access!

It's been a long journey full of exciting and surprising events, but finally Chronicles of Vaeltaja has reached an important milestone and it is now available for you to enjoy. These past few weeks have been extremely busy for me creating content for this Early Access release version and dealing with some performance issues that I fortunately was able to fix.

In the coming days I will be sharing some news about the near future of the game, follow how the launch goes and provide hot fixes if needed. I will start a 'bug report' thread at the game's forum and appreciate all the feedback I will receive. In that thread I will also list known issues, which will hopefully save you some trouble. Even though I have a very strong vision for this project, I am also willing to listen suggestions as I want Chronicles of Vaeltaja to become one of the best 'old-school dungeon crawler RPGs' ever created. But please remember that even though I'm working on this game full-time, I am a solo-developer, so sometimes things may take some time. But I can promise you that I am fully committed this project, as it is my labour of love and deep passion.

I guess I could just keep talking, as I am as nervous as I am excited, but I don't want to bore you any further. So the only thing that there is left to say is:

Thank You and I hope you enjoy your time in Twin Falls!

May the Spirit of the Great Wanderer guide Your way!

Best regards,

Jani Noitalehto/Witchgrove Games