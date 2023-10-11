Major Update

Hello Adventurers! 👋

It's been almost half a year since the release of Miniland Adventure. What a journey it was! We'd like to thank all of you who followed us on any step of it 😊. We wonder how many of you were with us from the very beginning, let us know in the comments! 💖

We couldn't imagine better moment to say the following statement, so without further ado:

The long awaited patch is live! 😯🔥 Last time, we've briefly introduced some of its contents and today, we'll show you all of the novelties! 🤩

In case you've just started following us on Steam, let's take a quick look at the already announced changes and move on to the features yet to be uncovered. 📝

-New kind of enemy: witches! 🧹

Those vile enemies skilled in magic will spell your doom with their AoE degeneration ground- approach. The witches reside both in the overworld and enchanted dimension!

-New building: healing statue! ➕

This statue offers a powerful healing aura in its vicinity. Can become a powerful defensive structure if placed strategically! 🛡️

-In-game biome modding! 🗺️

Create your own completely unique biome tiles using all the elements available in game. It's time to let your imagination run wild!

-New object: Anvil 🔨

Repair old, used up weapons and tools. Let them have a second life.

-New object: Text Sign 🛑

Ability to Create and place signs with custom Text, resembling the ones in the tutorial. We wonder what kind of use they will find in your worlds. 🤔

-New weapon: Hammer ⚒️

This will become a refreshing addition in your arsenal. Although it's slow, the high damage and range compensates for it allowing you to wreak havoc whenever you choose to weld it!

-New growable flower! 🌸

The patch allows you to have a bigger bunch of flowers growing in your biomes, by growing them with a use of bone meal!

-Goblins are immortal!

No more losing your green friends accidentally.😁

-Fixed duplication bug

The bug making objects drop duplicated items if destroyed by multiple projectiles.

Last but not least, we've added modding document action available for everyone in the "help" section of the mod menu. You can find hints on modding the game in our previous post so be sure to take a look there!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1934040/view/3736356443994842337

We can't wait to see what kind of use you will make with the new features presented in the patch. Join our discord 👇and let us know!

See you soon,

Miniland Adventure Team