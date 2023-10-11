16 Years: Happy Birthday, NosTale!

Put on your party hats and light the candles: NosTale celebrates its 16th birthday! From 11th October at 11:00 until 25th October at 9:00 AM CEST, we have a whole range of exciting events and rewards lined up for you to celebrate this special anniversary.

Great Collectors’ Event

All throughout the world of NosTale you can find certain letters. Collect them all and pick up your rewards!

How it Works:

Defeat various monsters to collect the following event letters ‘N’, ‘O’, ‘S’, ‘16’, ‘Y’, ‘E’, ‘A’, ‘R’. These letters can be exchanged for the following:

A medal with beneficial effects (once per account) Grants a buff for 15 days that increases the EXP (for characters, pets and partners), as well as your attack and defence by 10% .

Basic specialist points

A buff that temporarily increases HP and MP

The letters can also be used as recovery items: they regenerate HP, MP and SP.

Daily Birthday Calendar

Don’t forget to log in every day because we’ve prepared a birthday calendar for you. This calendar has great rewards in store for you, including various exclusive items and more. You can find more details about the calendar in the shop news, so keep your eyes peeled!

Strong Experience Boost

From 13th October to 16th October, the experience points received are additionally increased by +100%! Make the most of the EXP boost and level up your characters!

We hope you’ll enjoy the events!

The NosTale Team