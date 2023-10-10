 Skip to content

Ultra Fight Da Kyanta 2 update for 10 October 2023

Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 45

Patch 45 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where Player 1 could not activate JEX at the start of the round.
  • Fixed a bug where an EX move based on the current state would appear after P-GUARD.
  • When you turn off the optional flash, the background character's alter ego in the Ikebukuro stage will be disabled, and the flashing light emitted when you defeat GIGA-AZUMA will be disabled.
  • Corrected the graphic data of some characters.
Net play:
  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to create a private lobby.
  • Fixed a bug where Bgm on/off could only be set on the host side.
  • Added Japanese menu.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred in the total number of results on the 2P side.
  • Fixed a bug where multiple Delay and Ping characters were generated on the screen.
Hisomi:
  • [2B] [2EX] Changed to jump state from the 2nd frame of the animation.
  • [2B] [2EX] Abolition of direction change using left and right input.
  • Fixed an issue where behavior became unstable when receiving damage during [2B] action.
Sendou:
  • [Ultra2] Fixed an issue where you could not move on the spot when your opponent blocked you.

