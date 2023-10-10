Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 45

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Fixed a bug where Player 1 could not activate JEX at the start of the round.
- Fixed a bug where an EX move based on the current state would appear after P-GUARD.
- When you turn off the optional flash, the background character's alter ego in the Ikebukuro stage will be disabled, and the flashing light emitted when you defeat GIGA-AZUMA will be disabled.
- Corrected the graphic data of some characters.
Net play:
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to create a private lobby.
- Fixed a bug where Bgm on/off could only be set on the host side.
- Added Japanese menu.
- Fixed a bug that occurred in the total number of results on the 2P side.
- Fixed a bug where multiple Delay and Ping characters were generated on the screen.
Hisomi:
- [2B] [2EX] Changed to jump state from the 2nd frame of the animation.
- [2B] [2EX] Abolition of direction change using left and right input.
- Fixed an issue where behavior became unstable when receiving damage during [2B] action.
Sendou:
- [Ultra2] Fixed an issue where you could not move on the spot when your opponent blocked you.
