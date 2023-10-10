An update of irregular shape and color

This update brings a new map shapes to the table.
Previously, you could only play on a square map.
But not anymore: rectangle-shaped maps can now be used in any game mode.
There is also a new capturable relict object: battle platform. If you repair it,
it will follow your colony. Its weapons are more effective against the flying targets.
New content:
- Horizontal and vertical map shapes (a new world setting)
- "Into the Darkness" achievement
- Battle platform relict
- Screen filter option (please use with caution)
Fixes:
- Improved performance when restarting level a lot
- Several balance changes to the Reverse mode
