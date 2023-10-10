 Skip to content

Roboden update for 10 October 2023

An update of irregular shape and color

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings a new map shapes to the table.

Previously, you could only play on a square map.
But not anymore: rectangle-shaped maps can now be used in any game mode.

There is also a new capturable relict object: battle platform. If you repair it,
it will follow your colony. Its weapons are more effective against the flying targets.

New content:

  • Horizontal and vertical map shapes (a new world setting)
  • "Into the Darkness" achievement
  • Battle platform relict
  • Screen filter option (please use with caution)

Fixes:

  • Improved performance when restarting level a lot
  • Several balance changes to the Reverse mode

