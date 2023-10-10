Launch Day Known Issues

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Known Issues
GAMEPLAY
- The ball may teleport to the ball carrier after a grabbing tackle. This will be fixed in the next patch.
- Players may experience the ball teleporting from QB to RB on some plays while in Replay mode.
- In rare instances, the current down may end suddenly after a fumble has occurred.
- In rare cases, players may experience a session time-outtime out when inviting another player to a match.
PERFORMANCE
- Navigating through the vanities at a fast speed on Nintendo Switch or Xbox One may cause the models to load slower.
- There may be performance drops to 30 FPS in the Player Editor menu on Xbox S|X consoles. This will be fixed in the next patch.
VISUALS
- The team logo is absent on some helmets.
- Some Wild Cards for stat modification don’t properly show the plus sign that indicates they have a higher effect.
- The effects on the pack open animation might appear green for the Deluxe Rare pack. This doesn’t affect the packs’ rarity nor its content.
- Some textures might show a low level of detail depending on memory conditions. This will be fixed in the next patch.
- Players may see some clipping issues. Although rare, we are aware of them and are looking to address them in a future update.
UI/UX
- The game icon may change to the “Playgrounds” logo after restarting your console on PS4.
- Some symbols and characters from different alphabets may not be supported when introducing team and city names.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Title does not include Epic Online Services redistributable in the installation flow.
- Pop-ups announcing the content unlocked through purchases might not show up if internet connection is lost. The content should still be successfully unlocked when connection is restored.
- Available DLC on PS5 only reference compatibility with PS4, although, DLCs are compatible with both consoles.
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in twin_candidate branch