Gallery & Glossy paint update

Share · View all patches · Build 12403059 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, I've been hard at work on the Quest MR update, and I'm passing the savings onto you!

You can now mount your paintings in the Manor and Loft studios by approaching a wall, and even have them sitting in a customizable frame.

The paint now looks a whole lot glossier. It's pretty damn tasty if you ask me. You can still reduce or disable the specular highlight using the slider on the lamp, but will you want to? I think not.

The painting settings have moved to a little panel on the palette, where you can now set the canvas mixing sensitivity, paint thickness, and an all new infinite paint toggle. I've revamped the canvas mixing sensitivity at 0 to properly never mix with what was on the canvas. With the mixing sensitivity at 0 and the infinite paint toggle enabled you can doodle away at your heart's content!

I've fixed the hands being the wrong way around if you're starting in OpenVR as a leftie. Sorry about that!

I've changed the two inch brush to have a smoother look to its paint.

A dry palette knife is now an excellent tool for smoothing paint on the canvas. Try it, it's something else.

If you're enjoying the update, please leave a store review! That really helps out. Thanks!