The Gray Man update for 10 October 2023

Cursors are a Curse! (1.005)

Build 12403056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello after a week! This update addresses various issues in the fourth and fifth chapters of the game regarding broken cursors. I'm also bringing some difficulty balance and minor fixes to the game settings.

  • Disappearing cursor in the scene of the throwing of the instruments of death, Act 4. Fixed.

  • Occasionally missing cursors throughout Act 4. Where are they?! Fixed.

  • Minor revision to house orientation + added new stairs image for better floor orientation.

  • 1st bossfight phase is better balanced for Regular difficulty.

  • 2nd bossfight phase is better balanced. Easier for Regular difficulty.

  • In the game settings, the text overlapped across the control option picture. Fixed.

  • Optional interaction unlocked for players, which was only meant to happen from 3rd act onwards.

  • Non-functional text enlargement in the game. Fixed

  • Slightly reworked in-game text.

  • Added all video walkthroughs to Steam Guides. Only the text description need to be done.

  • Demo updated with all game updates up to this point.

And I'll say it againly again! Thanks for all your feedback, they are wonderful and hope u didn't trash the game prematurely.

