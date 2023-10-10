Cursors are a Curse! (1.005)

Hello after a week! This update addresses various issues in the fourth and fifth chapters of the game regarding broken cursors. I'm also bringing some difficulty balance and minor fixes to the game settings.
-
Disappearing cursor in the scene of the throwing of the instruments of death, Act 4. Fixed.
-
Occasionally missing cursors throughout Act 4. Where are they?! Fixed.
-
Minor revision to house orientation + added new stairs image for better floor orientation.
-
1st bossfight phase is better balanced for Regular difficulty.
-
2nd bossfight phase is better balanced. Easier for Regular difficulty.
-
In the game settings, the text overlapped across the control option picture. Fixed.
-
Optional interaction unlocked for players, which was only meant to happen from 3rd act onwards.
-
Non-functional text enlargement in the game. Fixed
-
Slightly reworked in-game text.
-
Added all video walkthroughs to Steam Guides. Only the text description need to be done.
-
Demo updated with all game updates up to this point.
And I'll say it againly again! Thanks for all your feedback, they are wonderful and hope u didn't trash the game prematurely.
Changed files in this update