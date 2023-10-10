Cursors are a Curse! (1.005)

Share · View all patches · Build 12403056 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 12:13:36 UTC by Wendy

Hello after a week! This update addresses various issues in the fourth and fifth chapters of the game regarding broken cursors. I'm also bringing some difficulty balance and minor fixes to the game settings.

Disappearing cursor in the scene of the throwing of the instruments of death, Act 4. Fixed.

Occasionally missing cursors throughout Act 4. Where are they?! Fixed.

Minor revision to house orientation + added new stairs image for better floor orientation.

1st bossfight phase is better balanced for Regular difficulty.

2nd bossfight phase is better balanced. Easier for Regular difficulty.

In the game settings, the text overlapped across the control option picture. Fixed.

Optional interaction unlocked for players, which was only meant to happen from 3rd act onwards.

Non-functional text enlargement in the game. Fixed

Slightly reworked in-game text.

Added all video walkthroughs to Steam Guides. Only the text description need to be done.

Demo updated with all game updates up to this point.

And I'll say it againly again! Thanks for all your feedback, they are wonderful and hope u didn't trash the game prematurely.