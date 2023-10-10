V1.1 Extra Threat

Added New Manager Unity. Ability: All synergies are doubled.
Added the option to start with a blank layout. Provides an extra 5000 omni cash.
New event: Optional bosses. Every 70 days or so a random boss will pass near the station. It can be engaged or left alone. If left alone the threat level will increase. There are 6 types available: Holo Ship, Factory Ship, Swarm, Pyro Ship, Carrier and Unmanned drone.
New ship component: Fusion Reactor. Can be unlocked in a special event. Provide lots of power for only 1 tile in size but explodes when destroyed.
New event: Mining collective. Increases income but creates a higher threat level increasing difficulty overtime.
New event: Research station. Gain random perks overtime but creates a higher threat level increasing difficulty overtime.
Balance:
Added bonus omnicash after defeating enemies. The reward is based on the size of the ships and their state at the end of combat.
Capped evasion at 90%.
Added an end game event boss that gets impossibly stronger to end the game at a reasonable time. It also allows the player to end with a victory.
Increased the cost of upgrades for the mining rig.
Lowered the colony upgrade increase in revenue from +0.25 to +0.2 per levels.
Fixes:
Fixed issue where unlocked managers could sometimes not save their newly unlocked state correctly.
Fixed range bonuses on Anti Missile turret not being added correctly.
Fixed bug when selling most of the floors tiles and falling below or at 0 HP.
Fixed a visual bug when a crew died from both damage and oxygen at the same time.
Misc:
Character AI now prioritizes hull breaches over repairs and component repair over tile repair.
Made fast combat enabled the default. This was previously disabled and required enabling manually in the settings.
Added hint in character menu for augmented crew.
Rogue points gained on hard difficulty increased.
Added settings option to disable auto pan when destroying enemy ships.
Certain perks will stop being offered once maxed. (Accuracy, breach, fire starter, damage and oxygen reduction perks).
Added a small sequence to show the manager’s XP Gain after combat.
Improved game stability in later combat.
