 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Station update for 10 October 2023

V1.1 Extra Threat

Share · View all patches · Build 12402907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Blank manager.
  • Added New Manager Unity. Ability: All synergies are doubled.
  • Added the option to start with a blank layout. Provides an extra 5000 omni cash.
  • New event: Optional bosses. Every 70 days or so a random boss will pass near the station. It can be engaged or left alone. If left alone the threat level will increase. There are 6 types available: Holo Ship, Factory Ship, Swarm, Pyro Ship, Carrier and Unmanned drone.
  • New ship component: Fusion Reactor. Can be unlocked in a special event. Provide lots of power for only 1 tile in size but explodes when destroyed.
  • New event: Mining collective. Increases income but creates a higher threat level increasing difficulty overtime.
  • New event: Research station. Gain random perks overtime but creates a higher threat level increasing difficulty overtime.

Balance:

  • Added bonus omnicash after defeating enemies. The reward is based on the size of the ships and their state at the end of combat.
  • Capped evasion at 90%.
  • Added an end game event boss that gets impossibly stronger to end the game at a reasonable time. It also allows the player to end with a victory.
  • Increased the cost of upgrades for the mining rig.
  • Lowered the colony upgrade increase in revenue from +0.25 to +0.2 per levels.

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where unlocked managers could sometimes not save their newly unlocked state correctly.
  • Fixed range bonuses on Anti Missile turret not being added correctly.
  • Fixed bug when selling most of the floors tiles and falling below or at 0 HP.
  • Fixed a visual bug when a crew died from both damage and oxygen at the same time.

Misc:

  • Character AI now prioritizes hull breaches over repairs and component repair over tile repair.
  • Made fast combat enabled the default. This was previously disabled and required enabling manually in the settings.
  • Added hint in character menu for augmented crew.
  • Rogue points gained on hard difficulty increased.
  • Added settings option to disable auto pan when destroying enemy ships.
  • Certain perks will stop being offered once maxed. (Accuracy, breach, fire starter, damage and oxygen reduction perks).
  • Added a small sequence to show the manager’s XP Gain after combat.
  • Improved game stability in later combat.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2247821 Depot 2247821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link