WARNO update for 10 October 2023

v.106789: Hot fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12402882

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Code fixes
  • Fixed a crash that occurred in operations and tutorials
  • Fixed water color sometimes being a random color

Note: This patch contains important fixes, which are quite recurring and which could alter the gaming experience.

