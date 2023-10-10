 Skip to content

Bish Bash Bots update for 10 October 2023

Steam Next Fest Demo Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12402827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're super excited to be taking part in Steam Next Fest, right before launch week! If you want to check out the game before it releases, now is your chance 👀

If you like the game, don't forget to wishlist as this really helps us out! 😊

Changed files in this update

