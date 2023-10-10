Patchnotes 1.0.0a

Greetings Jarls!

We’ve just released a patch today with some bugs and translation changes. Thank you to everyone who pointed out the bugs and fixes!

Introduced a significant change in the "Tree of Life." Players can now preview the attributes and benefits of all nodes, even if they still need to be unlocked. This change will help you plan a more precise roadmap to develop your village as you progress. However, the exact path to each node remains hidden.

Fixed overlapping text issues and some UI errors in certain languages.

Addressed translation mistakes and untranslated words in some languages.

Resolved the issue of missing characters in Polish.

Minor performance improvements

Thank you for your support and for playing the game!

Skål!