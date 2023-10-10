Hotfix 1.5.1

Greetings Pharaohs,
This is a small hotfix related to the latest Mission Editor Update:
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the Tax Rate was lowered below 10%, or when trying to edit it via its text field.
Pharaoh: A New Era is 30% off for a limited time only:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1351080/Pharaoh_A_New_Era/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Triskell_Int
http://www.facebook.com/PharaohNewEra
Follow Louis Godart on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/louisgodart
👾Catch us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/pharaohnewera
Changed files in this update