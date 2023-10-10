Share · View all patches · Build 12402637 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Y8S3.3 PATCH NOTES

See the upcoming changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Y8S3.3.

OPERATOR BALANCING

FROST

Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat will be able to remove it from their leg by themselves or with the help of a teammate.

Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat are considered downed. R6 allows a player to be in downed only once per round, if they have been downed already, they will be eliminated if they fall onto a Welcome Mat.

If Operators remove the trap without the help of a teammate, a debuff will be applied to them for 60 seconds with these effects: Move 20% slower and can't sprint. Leave a trail of blood behind. Health is set to 20, same health you get after standing up from being downed.



WARDEN

OPERATOR STATS

Armor: 3 (from 2)

Speed: 1 (from 2)

GRIDLOCK

LOADOUT

Gadgets: Frag Grenades will replace Breach Charges.

Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.

FINKA

LOADOUT

Gadgets: Added Frag Grenades as 3rd option.

Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.

IANA

LOADOUT

Gadgets: Stun Grenades will replace Frag Grenades.

Secondary Weapon: Added Gonne-6.

SENS

POF-9 (PC & Console)

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

Reduced recoil increase after long bursts.

TACHANKA

DP27

Damage: Increase to 60 (from 49)

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

GAME HEALTH

CROSS-SAVE FUNCTIONALITY

Some parts of the player's saved profile will now be shared across all platforms, including:

Visual customizations.

Common gameplay options.

Progression.

Matchmaking preferences.

Additionally, Operator loadouts and equipped weapon attachments will be shared across console platforms, but not between consoles and PC.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Gadget deployment detection is inconsistent on reinforced walls.

FIXED - All players receive the deactivated VFX for electronic devices when Fenrir is affected by an EMP.

FIXED - Black screen encountered after eliminating Iana when she uses Gemini Replicator.

FIXED - Mira's Black Mirror is removed when interacting with Ram's BU-GI.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Operators can vault on the statue on the 1F Spiral Stairs in the Consulate map.

FIXED - Ace's first S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher fails to detonate the second time if thrown on the destructible wall that leads to 1F Emergency Exit in the Consulate map.

FIXED - Incorrect compass location is displayed at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map.

FIXED - Users can skip part of the Attack tutorial by vaulting over the sandbags located at SW EXT Street.

OPERATORS

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI is shown in the wrong direction when throwing it while upside down in rappel.

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI sticks on wall if deployed while crouching.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Incorrect PC directory name used for the game settings file that is saved in the user's My Documents.

AUDIO

FIXED - Overlapping audio is played during the kill cam.

FIXED - Missing audio lines when the Preparation Phase timer is running out.

FIXED - Aruni's Surya Gate and gadget SFX cannot be heard through walls.