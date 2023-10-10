Y8S3.3 PATCH NOTES
See the upcoming changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Y8S3.3.
OPERATOR BALANCING
FROST
Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat will be able to remove it from their leg by themselves or with the help of a teammate.
Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat are considered downed. R6 allows a player to be in downed only once per round, if they have been downed already, they will be eliminated if they fall onto a Welcome Mat.
If Operators remove the trap without the help of a teammate, a debuff will be applied to them for 60 seconds with these effects:
- Move 20% slower and can't sprint.
- Leave a trail of blood behind.
- Health is set to 20, same health you get after standing up from being downed.
WARDEN
OPERATOR STATS
- Armor: 3 (from 2)
- Speed: 1 (from 2)
GRIDLOCK
LOADOUT
- Gadgets: Frag Grenades will replace Breach Charges.
- Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.
FINKA
LOADOUT
- Gadgets: Added Frag Grenades as 3rd option.
- Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.
IANA
LOADOUT
- Gadgets: Stun Grenades will replace Frag Grenades.
- Secondary Weapon: Added Gonne-6.
SENS
POF-9 (PC & Console)
- Reduced vertical recoil.
- Reduced lateral recoil.
- Reduced recoil increase after long bursts.
TACHANKA
DP27
- Damage: Increase to 60 (from 49)
TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS
GAME HEALTH
CROSS-SAVE FUNCTIONALITY
Some parts of the player's saved profile will now be shared across all platforms, including:
- Visual customizations.
- Common gameplay options.
- Progression.
- Matchmaking preferences.
Additionally, Operator loadouts and equipped weapon attachments will be shared across console platforms, but not between consoles and PC.
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED - Gadget deployment detection is inconsistent on reinforced walls.
FIXED - All players receive the deactivated VFX for electronic devices when Fenrir is affected by an EMP.
FIXED - Black screen encountered after eliminating Iana when she uses Gemini Replicator.
FIXED - Mira's Black Mirror is removed when interacting with Ram's BU-GI.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED - Operators can vault on the statue on the 1F Spiral Stairs in the Consulate map.
FIXED - Ace's first S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher fails to detonate the second time if thrown on the destructible wall that leads to 1F Emergency Exit in the Consulate map.
FIXED - Incorrect compass location is displayed at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map.
FIXED - Users can skip part of the Attack tutorial by vaulting over the sandbags located at SW EXT Street.
OPERATORS
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI is shown in the wrong direction when throwing it while upside down in rappel.
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI sticks on wall if deployed while crouching.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED - Incorrect PC directory name used for the game settings file that is saved in the user's My Documents.
AUDIO
FIXED - Overlapping audio is played during the kill cam.
FIXED - Missing audio lines when the Preparation Phase timer is running out.
FIXED - Aruni's Surya Gate and gadget SFX cannot be heard through walls.
