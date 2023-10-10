 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 10 October 2023

Y8S3.3 PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 12402637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Y8S3.3 PATCH NOTES

See the upcoming changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Y8S3.3.

OPERATOR BALANCING

FROST

  • Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat will be able to remove it from their leg by themselves or with the help of a teammate.

  • Operators who fall onto a Welcome Mat are considered downed. R6 allows a player to be in downed only once per round, if they have been downed already, they will be eliminated if they fall onto a Welcome Mat.

  • If Operators remove the trap without the help of a teammate, a debuff will be applied to them for 60 seconds with these effects:

    • Move 20% slower and can't sprint.
    • Leave a trail of blood behind.
    • Health is set to 20, same health you get after standing up from being downed.
WARDEN

OPERATOR STATS

  • Armor: 3 (from 2)
  • Speed: 1 (from 2)
GRIDLOCK

LOADOUT

  • Gadgets: Frag Grenades will replace Breach Charges.
  • Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.
FINKA

LOADOUT

  • Gadgets: Added Frag Grenades as 3rd option.
  • Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.
IANA

LOADOUT

  • Gadgets: Stun Grenades will replace Frag Grenades.
  • Secondary Weapon: Added Gonne-6.
SENS

POF-9 (PC & Console)

  • Reduced vertical recoil.
  • Reduced lateral recoil.
  • Reduced recoil increase after long bursts.
TACHANKA

DP27

  • Damage: Increase to 60 (from 49)

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

GAME HEALTH

CROSS-SAVE FUNCTIONALITY

Some parts of the player's saved profile will now be shared across all platforms, including:

  • Visual customizations.
  • Common gameplay options.
  • Progression.
  • Matchmaking preferences.

Additionally, Operator loadouts and equipped weapon attachments will be shared across console platforms, but not between consoles and PC.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Gadget deployment detection is inconsistent on reinforced walls.

FIXED - All players receive the deactivated VFX for electronic devices when Fenrir is affected by an EMP.

FIXED - Black screen encountered after eliminating Iana when she uses Gemini Replicator.

FIXED - Mira's Black Mirror is removed when interacting with Ram's BU-GI.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Operators can vault on the statue on the 1F Spiral Stairs in the Consulate map.

FIXED - Ace's first S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher fails to detonate the second time if thrown on the destructible wall that leads to 1F Emergency Exit in the Consulate map.

FIXED - Incorrect compass location is displayed at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map.

FIXED - Users can skip part of the Attack tutorial by vaulting over the sandbags located at SW EXT Street.

OPERATORS

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI is shown in the wrong direction when throwing it while upside down in rappel.

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI sticks on wall if deployed while crouching.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Incorrect PC directory name used for the game settings file that is saved in the user's My Documents.

AUDIO

FIXED - Overlapping audio is played during the kill cam.

FIXED - Missing audio lines when the Preparation Phase timer is running out.

FIXED - Aruni's Surya Gate and gadget SFX cannot be heard through walls.

Changed depots in tu_rotation_03 branch

View more data in app history for build 12402637
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Content Depot 359551
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot French Depot 359553
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Italian Depot 359554
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot German Depot 359555
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Spanish Depot 359556
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Brasilian Depot 359557
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Japanese Depot 377235
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Russian Depot 377236
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Sku WW Depot 377237
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Sku RUS Depot 377238
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot HighRes Texture Pack Depot 377239
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Latam Depot 377243
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link