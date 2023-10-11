Introducing Urzikstan, the Next Big Map Coming to Warzone

Prepare to take the battle to a new metropolis in Urzikstan, the new big Battle Royale map announced at Call of Duty®: Next, set to arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone™ in December as part of Season 01.

The massive, free-to-play offering leverages the latest technology as well as learnings from millions of players and over three and a half years of Call of Duty: Warzone. Featuring new gameplay features and an expanded narrative, Urzikstan represents the next chapter in Call of Duty, beginning with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III on November 10.

For full details on everything covered at Call of Duty: Next, see our official recap of the event here.

The Lay of the Land

Positioned in Western Asia on the eastern border of the Black Sea, Urzikstan plays an important role in the Modern Warfare series. Bordering the Republic of Adal — the location of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Al Mazrah map — Urzikstan has only recently come out from under the thumb of dictator Roman Barkov due to a joint operation between the CIA, SAS, and the Urzikstan Liberation Force founded by Farah Karim following the Tobrak Prison Break.

Though no longer occupied by General Barkov, Urzikstan faces new threats in the form of the Allegiance and the ultranationalist forces commanded by Viktor Zakhaev, both factions recently bolstered by Barkov’s remaining soldiers seeking vengeance after their defeat.

As part of an elite, multinational force, it’s up to you and your fellow Operators to determine the next chapter of the beleaguered region. It’s a difficult task, but one we know you’re up to.

To start, let’s go over the lay of the land with a preview of all 11 major points of interest, starting from the north and working our way down. These sites mark your next destination for various operations, from squad versus squad Battle Royale matches to Ground War missions and more.

Urzikstan’s 11 Major Points of Interest

Levin Resort

Tourists and business travelers alike used to flock to the Levin Resort, enjoying the poolside seating and abundant shopping and services within. It’s now a vacant site, the nearby statues of General Barkov defaced following his downfall. Tread carefully through the resort courtyard, where vantage points from multiple angles present danger to those below.

Popov Power

The workhorse of Urzikstan, Popov Power supplies energy to the growing region. Fight around the plant’s cooling towers and containment structures and utilize the full run of its industrial buildings to flank and ambush enemy squads.

Orlov Military Base

Missile silos lie at the heart of the Orlov Military Base alongside bunkers and facilities built into the mountainous terrain that dominates the northern portion of the map. Scattered barricades throughout provide squads with a means of defense when pushing into the area.

Seaport District

Hit up the docks of the Seaport District, where rusty fishing boats lie anchored, waiting for their next venture into the Black Sea. Eliminate enemies by taking up a position in one of the surrounding maritime buildings or use a more nautical approach by diving into the water and repositioning to an ideal vantage point.

Urzikstan Cargo

The major site of imports and exports in the region, Urzikstan Cargo offers powerful vantage points over the waterways and beyond via its cargo cranes. Prepare for close-quarters mayhem as squads battle it out between the stacked containers below.

Old Town

Once the heart of the region, Old Town has seen better days since construction moved south. Skirmish through dilapidated buildings and get a sense of the region’s early history where the population first set down its roots.

Low Town

Far from the riches of Zaravan, Low Town is home to ramshackle living quarters where buildings stand on wooden stilt foundations over muddy, trash-strewn walkways. Don’t let the run-down appearance fool you — the area’s centralized location makes it a key location for ambushing enemies crossing the map.

Hadiqa Farms

Hadiqa Farms is ideal for those seeking a more rural setting. With fewer buildings than the other areas, the combat here is focused on the ground. Keep a long-ranged weapon in tow when navigating here, as cover can be hard to come by when traversing the wide-open fields.

Zaravan City

Old and new construction alike sit side by side as the city grows ever taller. Utilize the horizontal ziplines to quickly traverse from skyscraper to skyscraper, or opt for the streets below. Bring along a vehicle if you do; you’ll want a quick escape if things go sideways, and the freeway through downtown provides the perfect route to your next destination.

Zaravan Suburbs

Battle in the outskirts of Zaravan City, an affluent suburb featuring rooftop gardens, solar panels over ancient archways, and a state-of-the-art concert hall and community center. This is an ideal point from which to launch an attack into the city without needing to cross waterways or bridges.

Shahin Manor

Deploy to the exquisite Shahin Manor, adorned with the flag of Urzikstan and situated far from the hustle and bustle of the city. Watch for enemies overhead as you ascend the double staircase rising over the marble-floored foyer and prepare for close-quarters combat throughout.

More on the Way

Stay tuned for more info on Urzikstan, including a much more detailed look at the map as we get closer to its launch alongside Season 01 in December. In the meantime, continue dropping into the current Call of Duty: Warzone maps to ensure your skills are up to par when the new battleground goes live.

Stay frosty.

