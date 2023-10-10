New DLC: Wired Wrecks is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12402351 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Howdy, Friendos!

Today is a big day! Our first Premium Expansion: Wired Wrecks is finally here, and we're super excited!

This brand-new update brings a load of cool new stuff, including fresh skins for Moose Salto, Donnie B, Little Lars, and our newest buddy, KlustR Jr.

Plus, there are many other fun cosmetic items to check out.

Hold onto your bestie, because even if you haven't bought the DLC – KlustR Jr. and five new cards are available for free!





Check out last week's Buddy Bulletin for a deep dive into KlustR!

Now, let's talk about Racco's Workshop, the hot new spot on Buddy’s Boulevard!

Racco is our new friendly neighborhood quest-giver and will be the one that provides you with all the new fancy gear! Be sure to visit them inside their workshop.

Changelog

New Character

Klustr Jr. - Start each round with Dither & Banding, your beloved miniturrets.

New Cards

Teleport Bomb - Teleport on impact

Warp Room - Teleport wherever you want!

Pyromania - Fire heals you!

Dr. MoleBOT - It will heal all your wounds!

Frozen Gun - Can't attack for a while!

2 new avatars, 10 new card backs, 5 new character skins, 11 new keychains

Changes

Swap Weapons: Weapons now maintain their ammo when swapped.

Bug fixes

Fixed: Rival trap cards are shown as white squares on the UI.

Fixed: The cars on the Gas Station's highway are disassembled and have visual glitches.

Fixed: The player is not affected by "Heartless" card's passive effect while in "Ice Block”.

Fixed: Some quests had numbers in their icons that didn't match the actual quest target number.

Fixed: "Mending Holes" & "This shirt needs some patches" quests couldn't be completed while using Akimbo.

Fixed: Baba's Laundromat's music can be heard in the background inside the restroom.

Fixed: Trains on Subway Station don't destroy Walls or Bouncy Walls.

Fixed: Card package and number of cards overlap for Ukrainian language in the Packs menu.

Fixed: "Pixel Vision" effect appears on match's end screen.

Fixed: Player is able to play Haru, without unlocking the character.

Fixed: Spamming the space bar key while opening packs can softlock the game.

Fixed: Flash bomb effect applies inconsistently.

Thanks for being part of the excitement, and we can't wait to see you dive into all the cool new content in Wired Wrecks!