1.7.5 Update

Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the "friend" tag condition was not outputting correctly in the custom costume options.
- [spoiler] Fixed an issue that caused combat to be skipped when fighting Roellynn while using the Nitro Gauntlets.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue where the image would not return to the original when using the Cosmic Power skill while using the "Rage" effect on the "Ikina Bear" costume.
- Hecate: Fixed an issue where the laser sight would move away from the aiming direction when switching weapons after firing.
- Laplacian: Fixed an issue where the item "Glass Shield" would not apply its effect.
- Fixed an issue with the reroll feature in the shop.
- Fixed an issue where dash damage was reduced while using the Level 10 perk 'Turbulence' from the ability 'Comet'.
- Fixed an issue where the God of Thunder set effect would not trigger in some cases while using the Reverse Handshake skill.
Content Changes
- Made some changes to the image of the fairy that appears when defeating a boss.
- Changed the set effect of "Gun Fu".
(Added) Auto Attack: Attack automatically when you hold down the attack button.
- The dash gauge will now be translucent until it is full.
- Corrected the description of the level 10 perk for the ability "Swiftness".
(Old) Dash recharge speed increases.
(Changed)Dash recharge speed increases +35%.
- Fixed the Village Dog to move more naturally.
