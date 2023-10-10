 Skip to content

Dungreed update for 10 October 2023

1.7.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the "friend" tag condition was not outputting correctly in the custom costume options.
  • [spoiler] Fixed an issue that caused combat to be skipped when fighting Roellynn while using the Nitro Gauntlets.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue where the image would not return to the original when using the Cosmic Power skill while using the "Rage" effect on the "Ikina Bear" costume.
  • Hecate: Fixed an issue where the laser sight would move away from the aiming direction when switching weapons after firing.
  • Laplacian: Fixed an issue where the item "Glass Shield" would not apply its effect.
  • Fixed an issue with the reroll feature in the shop.
  • Fixed an issue where dash damage was reduced while using the Level 10 perk 'Turbulence' from the ability 'Comet'.
  • Fixed an issue where the God of Thunder set effect would not trigger in some cases while using the Reverse Handshake skill.

Content Changes

  • Made some changes to the image of the fairy that appears when defeating a boss.
  • Changed the set effect of "Gun Fu".
    (Added) Auto Attack: Attack automatically when you hold down the attack button.
  • The dash gauge will now be translucent until it is full.
  • Corrected the description of the level 10 perk for the ability "Swiftness".
    (Old) Dash recharge speed increases.
    (Changed)Dash recharge speed increases +35%.
  • Fixed the Village Dog to move more naturally.

Changed files in this update

