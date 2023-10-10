minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 12402266 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 11:09:43 UTC by Wendy

Added knowledge of tanning principles

Most animals will drop their skins

After unhairing treatment, the product has tannable leather properties, and the by-product is hair

Tannable leather properties and tanning agent properties to produce green leather (with crust leather properties)

Obtaining leather (with leather attributes) after processing items with crust leather attributes

The tanning machine supports these formulas

Added leather sofa, leather chair, leather bed, leather clothes, leather shoes, leather gloves, leather whip, leather bag, briefcase, wallet, keycase

Both have a certain level of comfort, aesthetics, and convenience

The whip has a corresponding attack method (can attack adjacent squares, with a baseline damage of 8+3)

Leather clothing has corresponding defense methods

(There are no icons, we will customize them later)

Added tanning agent:

stannous chloride, manganese chloride, yttrium chloride, silver nitrate, cerium trichloride, thorium chloride, lead nitrate, lanthanum nitrate, cupric ammonium hydroxide, thorium nitrate, potassium titanium oxalate, zinc sulfate, neodymium nitrate, ammonium copper sulfate, lithium chloride, tin chloride, cadmium sulfate, mercury chloride, lead sulfate, thorium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, antimony oxychloride, titanium tetrachloride, beryllium sulfate, copper sulfate, mercury acetate, chromium trichloride, zirconium sulfate, potassium aluminum sulfate (potassium alum), ammonium aluminum sulfate (ammonium alum), basic aluminum chloride