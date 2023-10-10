Patch 1.04 — Bugfixes, Balance and More

Hey guys,

Patch 1.04 is live!

Fixes

Fixed a bug that made the 4th governor's quest in Damietta zero your reputation with him, preventing you from marrying Emma. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an error when the player tried to hand over custom armor to the blacksmith. Fixed a bug that made Leper Crusaders have very low HP and also gave them incorrect visual models. Fixed a bug that allowed to infinitely receive an abduction quest in Damietta. Fixed a bug that prevented access to the final quest of Bartholomew's storyline (and thus blocked the related achievement). Fixed a bug that prevented the player from gaining access to the survival mode after completing the game. Fixed a bug that prevented the player from receiving the 'Sword of Justice' achievement. Fixed a bug that allowed gravely wounded enemies to infinitely drop their helmets and receive bonus stats. Fixed rare situations when the lucky coin did not increse the reward for killed enemies. Fixed a bug that made the combat interface glitch out and merge with camp interface preventing the player from progressing. Fixed an error that appeared after the player escaped from Rennes' prison after previously finding Olivia's dagger. Fixed an exploit that allowed to find Olivia's dagger multiple times. Fixed an error that appeared when the player attempted to unjam a mechanical drum with durability below zero. Fixed a bug that sometimes appeared when the player tried to complete Useful Hobby quest. Fixed a bug that made El Mansur tavel menu to give an incorrect fatigue icon. Fixed incorrect visual hit chances for Estoc's Pierce attack. Fixed a bug that prevented the player from gaining access to a trinket for creating all possible bolt types. Fixed inconsistencies with various trinkets' mechanics (torture mask, black stone ring, tarot cards). Fixed a bug that made Anna's shop replace every other shop in the game except for the main one. Fixed a lot (A LOT) of smaller bugs, glitches and localization issues.

Added and changed

Lowered max possbile starting level for recruitable allies. Added a more detailed explaination for Heat mechanic in the desert. Increased Estoc's stats requirements, lowered damage. Increased flail's stats requirements. Increased the amount of items available for sale in Rennes (added more high level armor, shields and weapons). Added medical treatise to the list of items that can help in Hadley quest. Mortifying flesh and playing lute camp actions no longer require player to equip the necessary trinkets (they can work in inventory without being put on). Playing dice will give the gambling bonus without necessarily being equipped (can work from inventory). Lucky coin will give more gold for selling items without being equipped (can work from inventory). Cross pendant and small golden cross now both offer protection from bleedings and poisonings if the player's virtue is high enough. Tainted chalice's effect (prolonging poisonings) increased by 1 turn. Poison dart's effect (increasing the damage of poisonings) increased by 1. Added another resolution to the first Ruffin encounter in case of player's victory.

What's next?

in the coming weeks I will continue to work on various bugfixes and — once most of the bugs are out of the way — will announce the news regarding content updates. The things you can definitely look forward to first are dedicated endings for all the girls (allowing to marry not only Olivia and Emma but all the rest too) and big improvements to the squad mechanics.

