Share · View all patches · Build 12402233 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 10:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Notes: October 10, 2023

Happy Tuesday fellow Coreborn players! Today we are adding a small fix that should help some users that encountered a strange light effect in some areas.

8.1 Change:

Fixed a bug that caused lighting issues for some users with AMD or Nvidia mobile GPUs.

We hope that players who encountered this problem will have normal lighting again!

Your Blankhans Team