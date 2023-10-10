Update Notes for October 10, 2023 - v0.3 - 20231010

Research Department is now open!
We're excited to introduce the Research Department in this latest update! This marks the beginning of a brand new progression system tied to your account level. By playing either factions (SCP and/or humans), you'll level up and unlock an array of rewards. Please keep in mind that the content is subject to change as this progression system is still in its very early stages.
Currently, rewards for levels up to 100 include:
- Avatar Icons
- Avatar Borders
- Avatar Banners
- Avatar Backdrops
- Player titles
- SCP Perks
- Human Perks
For now, you can equip one perk at a time.
More content is bound to come as time goes on, including more customization options and gameplay add-ons.
Changed files in this update