Escape From Mystwood Mansion update for 10 October 2023

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12402073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update provides bug fixes for Escape From Mystwood Mansion!

Bug Fixes:
  • Level Loading Issue Resolved: Resolved an issue where the outside level failed to load for specific players upon completing the game.
  • Crystal Disappearance Fixed: Addressed a problem where the crystal in the dumbwaiter occasionally vanished.
  • Drawer Logs Unstuck: Fixed an bug where logs within the office drawer could become trapped behind the drawers.
  • Library Gate Note Hitbox Adjusted: Adjusted the hitbox of the Library gate note to reduce the likelihood of it disappearing during placement or throwing.

Thank you for your feedback, and we appreciate your continued support!

