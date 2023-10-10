1.0.2 Patch Notes

This update provides bug fixes for Escape From Mystwood Mansion!
Bug Fixes:
- Level Loading Issue Resolved: Resolved an issue where the outside level failed to load for specific players upon completing the game.
- Crystal Disappearance Fixed: Addressed a problem where the crystal in the dumbwaiter occasionally vanished.
- Drawer Logs Unstuck: Fixed an bug where logs within the office drawer could become trapped behind the drawers.
- Library Gate Note Hitbox Adjusted: Adjusted the hitbox of the Library gate note to reduce the likelihood of it disappearing during placement or throwing.
Thank you for your feedback, and we appreciate your continued support!
Changed files in this update