October 10 Hotfix & Performance Update

Fixed some parts causing error when exporting to Inochi2D with Puppetstring as Preferred Tracker;

Fixed some irresponsive UI element in the free/demo version;

Tweaked Inochi2D rigging for long, chest-covering hairs, making those bounce differently depending on chest size.

Improved rendering speed by up to 100% (50% time reduction), depending on current character configuration. This improvement can be seen when changing clothing templates, face parts templates, or changing poses. Export process (especially batch export) should also be faster.

In case you missed it, we made a small app for webcam tracking in Inochi Session, called Puppetstring. This is intended as an easier to use alternative to OpenSeeFace, which some users might be reluctant to use due to its command-line nature. Feel free to check it out!