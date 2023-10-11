Alpha Hotfix #069

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Put All

Protection

Items Balancing

Loot drop rates have been changed.

Drop rate of Sulphur from Rocks

Drop rate of Sulphur from Mining Machine

Drop rate of Gunpowder from Reward Box

Drop rate of 5 won from Dungeon Box

Drop rate of Gunpowder, Rubber, and Plastic from Zombies

Crafting materials have been changed.

Trap Machine requires 1 less Plastic and 1 less Copper to craft

Engine and Motor require 1 more Plastic and 1 more Copper to craft

Material from disassembling Wrench changed to Iron Ingot

Material from disassembling an Power Drill has been changed to Duralumin Ingot

Build materials have been changed.

Storage Box requires 1 less Plastic to build

Storage Box requires 1 more Rubber Ring to upgrage

Increased the HP of Light Zombies in the 1-5 day wave.

Decreased the chance of Bears appearing in the Central Grassland region.

Decreased the overall HP of natural objects in the Grasslands region.

Increased the chance of Aluminum, Magnesium, and Titanium Ore spawns in the Desert and Snowfield.

Added Piece of Aluminum and Titanium.

Piece of Aluminum and Titanium can be obtained from natural objects that drop Aluminum and Titanium.

Pieces also obtained when disassembling Aluminum and Titanium Ore.

The repair materials for some buildings have been changed (Aluminum Ingot -> Piece of Aluminum, Titanium Ingot -> Piece of Titanium).

Changed so that the Cyclotron can no longer be obtained from Victor and Francis.