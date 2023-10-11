Alpha Hotfix #069

Ver. 2.3.0.6
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
[Game Systems]
Put All
- Added the Put All feature.
Put All: Put all items in the inventory that can be put into the storage.
Put: Put all items in the inventory that are of the same type as the item in the storage.
The default hotkey for Put and Put All are F and G.
If this is not the case, please change the 'Shortcut Key 1 and 2' in the control settings or change to the default values.
Protection
- Added Protection system.
Damage taken has been changed to be affected by Protection.
As your Protection increases, player take less damage.
As a result, most of the Damage Taken options have been changed to Protection, including Traits, Stats, Research and Equipment.
Added Protection to all armor.
[Game Balancing]
Items Balancing
-
Loot drop rates have been changed.
Drop rate of Sulphur from Rocks
Drop rate of Sulphur from Mining Machine
Drop rate of Gunpowder from Reward Box
Drop rate of 5 won from Dungeon Box
Drop rate of Gunpowder, Rubber, and Plastic from Zombies
-
Crafting materials have been changed.
Trap Machine requires 1 less Plastic and 1 less Copper to craft
Engine and Motor require 1 more Plastic and 1 more Copper to craft
Material from disassembling Wrench changed to Iron Ingot
Material from disassembling an Power Drill has been changed to Duralumin Ingot
-
Build materials have been changed.
Storage Box requires 1 less Plastic to build
Storage Box requires 1 more Rubber Ring to upgrage
-
Increased the HP of Light Zombies in the 1-5 day wave.
-
Decreased the chance of Bears appearing in the Central Grassland region.
-
Decreased the overall HP of natural objects in the Grasslands region.
-
Increased the chance of Aluminum, Magnesium, and Titanium Ore spawns in the Desert and Snowfield.
-
Added Piece of Aluminum and Titanium.
Piece of Aluminum and Titanium can be obtained from natural objects that drop Aluminum and Titanium.
Pieces also obtained when disassembling Aluminum and Titanium Ore.
The repair materials for some buildings have been changed (Aluminum Ingot -> Piece of Aluminum, Titanium Ingot -> Piece of Titanium).
-
Changed so that the Cyclotron can no longer be obtained from Victor and Francis.
-
Increased the number of stacks of arrows in inventory (60 -> 80)
[UI/UX]
-
The UI of the Journal has changed.
Changed the top entry from the NPC's name to the quest name.
Added information about unlocking buildings to rewards.
-
The location of the Radio Communition UI has been changed.
-
Changed fonts for some languages
Korean, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese-Brazilian, Italian, Polish, Hungarian, Turkish
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that Main Story #2 that players could not progress through quests.
- Fixed that multiple footstep sounds playing when a bow is equipped.
- Fixed that Unique Zombies not reducing damage taken during player encounters and phase changes.
- Fixed that Unique Zombies' drop rate was not differentiated by region.
- Fixed that the damage dealt to Unique Zombies could not be leeched as HP.
- Fixed that players could not equip or unequip equipment if the character died while firing a gun.
- Fixed that a memory leak when opening the Character Info UI.
- Fixed that the trap and animal would not appear correctly when an animal was caught in a Mid-size Animal Trap
- Fixed that previously equipped equipment would not be visible when unequipping the Pauldron Costume.
- Fixed that eyebrows would disappear when equipped Victor's Formal Hat.
- Fixed that the Machine Component Design book could not be purchased at the kiosk.
- Fixed that zombies not being able to move through stairs in hospitals.
