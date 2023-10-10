GAZZLERS 1.1

The first GAZZLERS Update is here!

Since the release of our game almost a month ago, we’ve been listening closely to what you have to say. Mostly, we’ve fixed bugs! Secondly, we’ve made some minor improvements and did some rebalancing in the weapons and upgrades department. And yes, we’ve also added a left-handed mode!

In the meantime, we will keep working to improve the game while we plan out our first real content expansion. If you have any questions, feedback or just want to stay up to date on everything GAZZLERS, be sure to join our discord. Posting a review of the game is always greatly appreciated. We hope you like what we’ve done!

Cheers,

Bolt Blaster Games

FULL UPDATE LOG

Improvements

Added left-handed support

Added a progress tracker for Upgrades and the Database

Added a 'new' tag for items that haven’t been picked before

Improved the explosions for the Fuse Box and Spark Pump

Improved the Settings toggle styling

Removed auto reload when equipping a new upgrade when not needed

Balancing

Decreased total upgrade cost by 30%

Increased Blaze Baller projectile speed by 40%

Increased Blaze Baller burn tick speed by .01 seconds per tick

Increased Ticket Puncher minimum fire rate by 10%

Increased Spark Pump damage by 10%

Increased Slow 'N' Steady (Pretty Nice) charge rate by 6%

Decreased damage debuff of the Oozi by 5%

Stability