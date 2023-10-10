GAZZLERS 1.1

The first GAZZLERS Update is here!
Since the release of our game almost a month ago, we’ve been listening closely to what you have to say. Mostly, we’ve fixed bugs! Secondly, we’ve made some minor improvements and did some rebalancing in the weapons and upgrades department. And yes, we’ve also added a left-handed mode!
In the meantime, we will keep working to improve the game while we plan out our first real content expansion. If you have any questions, feedback or just want to stay up to date on everything GAZZLERS, be sure to join our discord. Posting a review of the game is always greatly appreciated. We hope you like what we’ve done!
Cheers,
Bolt Blaster Games
FULL UPDATE LOG
Improvements
- Added left-handed support
- Added a progress tracker for Upgrades and the Database
- Added a 'new' tag for items that haven’t been picked before
- Improved the explosions for the Fuse Box and Spark Pump
- Improved the Settings toggle styling
- Removed auto reload when equipping a new upgrade when not needed
Balancing
- Decreased total upgrade cost by 30%
- Increased Blaze Baller projectile speed by 40%
- Increased Blaze Baller burn tick speed by .01 seconds per tick
- Increased Ticket Puncher minimum fire rate by 10%
- Increased Spark Pump damage by 10%
- Increased Slow 'N' Steady (Pretty Nice) charge rate by 6%
- Decreased damage debuff of the Oozi by 5%
Stability
- Fixed a visual bug where a burning Gazzler rendered through the UI
- Fixed a tutorial bug that occurred when pausing
- Fixed the leaderboards error message when there is no internet connection
- Fixed an issue where the Upgrade button was not working as intended
- Fixed an issue where the Slow 'N' Steady doesn't shoot the last shot in the clip
- Fixed an issue where the Slow 'N' Steady charge line would stay active while the Fry Guy was shooting
- Fixed an issue where the Pilgrimage progression wasn’t showing correctly
- Fixed a visual bug where the Teleporter's particles didn't render properly
- Fixed an issue where the combination of Slow 'N' Steady and Fry Guy didn’t allow to shoot quickly
- Fixed an issue where certain environment props disappeared too early
- Fixed visibility of Korean characters in the Lobby
Changed files in this update