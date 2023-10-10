10.10更新补丁Patch 10.10

存档功能试用版上线，按Tab键存档，在手机页面的便签中加载存档，请注意，为了不影响隐藏结局的发展，保证剧情的流畅，在多丽、方泉、多隆达上厕所的时候不能保存，如果各位玩家遇到BUG，请加粉丝群反馈，我们会第一时间回复并抢修，感谢各位的支持

The trial version of the archive function has been launched. Press the Tab key to save and load the archive in the notes on the mobile page. Please note that in order to not affect the development of the hidden ending and ensure the smooth plot, it cannot be saved when using the restroom in Doli, Fangquan, and Dolonda. If players encounter a bug, Please leave a message in the community, and we will reply and repair it as soon as possible. Thank you for your support