Update 4.5.1



("[MEX] Erick Ramz [DJ R4M3X]" screenshot from community hub)

Hello DvDrummers!

In this update has been fixed some bugs reported by you, thanks to all, improved some workshop items name texts readability and other improvements.



("Ghost" screenshot from community hub)

CHANGELOG

Fixed wrong drumkit workshop sounds loading .

. Fixed workshop checking interface persistence over game ui .

. Improved length, alignment and readability of mixer texts of components and sounds names .

. Improved workshop items name preview during items creation .

. Improved showed keys texts readability on drums that are on top of all now.

Improved some tips and fixed the double repetitions .

. Fixed screenshots debug message .

. Other small improvements.



("SeRReS" screenshot from community hub)

\m/_(--)__\m/