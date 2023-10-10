V1.0.28 Update

New

Added summon resonance skills: Toxic Beetle, Beetle King, Lightning Bat, Bat of Thunder God.

Added summon resonance artifacts: Summoner's Amulet, Book of Hell, Summoner's Shield

Out-of-combat growth now includes increased stone acquisition and summon damage.

Added random affixes: Increased stone acquisition and Increased summon damage.

Added new weapon: Bow of Summoner for Stella.



Adjustment

Increased stone acquisition bonus in difficulties 2 to 5.

Slightly increased enemy damage in difficulty 5.

Added Death Resonance to Summon Skeleton and Undead Legion skills, with reduced duration. Upgrading to Ultra Weaponry will increase the summon count by 1.

Modified resonance and affixes for certain artifacts.

Upgrading Chain Lightning to Thunderbolt Chains will add 2 additional lightning chains.

Upgrading Burning Alcohol to Inferno Liquor will grant more bottles of alcohol.

Upgrading Summon Meteor to Meteoric Descent will summon more meteors.

Reduced the size of the models for Reaper's Scythe and Apocalypse Scythe.

Increased the number of projectiles for Lightning Beam and Thunder God Beam.

Upgrading Heavenly Boulder to Apocalypse Meteor will summon more meteors.

Upgrading Thunderstrike to Thunderous Barrage will summon more lightning strikes.

Thunder attribute resonance skills now significantly increase the duration of target stun.

The UI of upgrades in Magic Council improves.

The Skill Master in camp can train skill that fits your current build more easily.

Bugfix

Fixed a bug where selecting skills and artifacts with the mouse would not properly lock them in place.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "