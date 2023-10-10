Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.10.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12401743 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance

will start on October 10 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:

10/10 23:00 - 10/11 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

3on3 Match Challenge Event Weekend Coin Buff Wave 2023 Championship Tournament Match Up Reveal

-We will contact next-eligible participants during maintenance Tournament Spectate System Update

-Detailed guide to be announced later FS Platinum Pack Purchase Bonus Reward Distribution

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team