Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.10.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on October 10 2023, at 23:00 PDT.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
10/10 23:00 - 10/11 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
-
3on3 Match Challenge Event
-
Weekend Coin Buff Wave
-
2023 Championship Tournament Match Up Reveal
-We will contact next-eligible participants during maintenance
-
Tournament Spectate System Update
-Detailed guide to be announced later
-
FS Platinum Pack Purchase Bonus Reward Distribution
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
