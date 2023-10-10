 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 10 October 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.10.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on October 10 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
10/10 23:00 - 10/11 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. 3on3 Match Challenge Event

  2. Weekend Coin Buff Wave

  3. 2023 Championship Tournament Match Up Reveal
    -We will contact next-eligible participants during maintenance

  4. Tournament Spectate System Update
    -Detailed guide to be announced later

  5. FS Platinum Pack Purchase Bonus Reward Distribution

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team

