Those Who Came: Healing Solarus is finally available in one of the Asian languages: simplified Chinese!

This sci-fi adventure, with some incredible inhabitants and protagonists has been fully translated to be able to play it on this incredible language!

Like Bineok, it seems to be hiding on the planet Solarus, but it is not! Enjoy the adventure now in this new language, and remember that it is also available in English, Spanish, Catalan and French.

Enjoy it!