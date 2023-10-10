-The chest now displays all 4 inputs for the conveyor belt.
-Now the game version is indicated as follows: gV.Number sV.Number where gV means the version of the game, and sV means the version of the save files.
-The model of the solid fuel generator has become a little narrower, so that there are no visual glitches with sorting sprites.
Total Factory update for 10 October 2023
Fixes v171.36
