Total Factory update for 10 October 2023

Fixes v171.36

Share · View all patches · Build 12401693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The chest now displays all 4 inputs for the conveyor belt.
-Now the game version is indicated as follows: gV.Number sV.Number where gV means the version of the game, and sV means the version of the save files.
-The model of the solid fuel generator has become a little narrower, so that there are no visual glitches with sorting sprites.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2132571 Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
