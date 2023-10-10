1.4.1 REGULAR UPDATE

Hello residents~👨🌾
The 1.4.1 patch has been applied!
We've made changes to areas many of you have requested improvements for, focusing on bug fixes and enhanced usability.
Changelog:
- Added loading screen
- Improved village textures
- Enhanced sound settings
- Modified to continue playing BGM even when moving to a dungeon
- Village map optimization and performance improvement
Furthermore, thanks to @Jerry for providing a save file, we've resolved the save crash issue that has been bothering us! The stability has been greatly improved, and we'd like to extend our gratitude to @Jerry once again!
The upcoming 1.5 patch has been slightly delayed due to the holiday and the 1.4.1 patch, but in mid-November, we'll bring new contents like the sub-quest of Stein and a new log-light dungeon!
We sincerely thank you for enjoying our game~!!
Changed files in this update