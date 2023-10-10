 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Haven update for 10 October 2023

1.4.1 REGULAR UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12401691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello residents~👨‍🌾
The 1.4.1 patch has been applied!

We've made changes to areas many of you have requested improvements for, focusing on bug fixes and enhanced usability.

Changelog:

  • Added loading screen
  • Improved village textures
  • Enhanced sound settings
  • Modified to continue playing BGM even when moving to a dungeon
  • Village map optimization and performance improvement

Furthermore, thanks to @Jerry for providing a save file, we've resolved the save crash issue that has been bothering us! The stability has been greatly improved, and we'd like to extend our gratitude to @Jerry once again!

The upcoming 1.5 patch has been slightly delayed due to the holiday and the 1.4.1 patch, but in mid-November, we'll bring new contents like the sub-quest of Stein and a new log-light dungeon!

We sincerely thank you for enjoying our game~!!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2314651 Depot 2314651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2314652 Depot 2314652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2314654
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link