Patch 1.4.2 - Witch It on Unreal Engine 5!

Patch 1.4.2 marks the start of Witch It's bright future - the introduction of Unreal Engine 5! In addition, we've improved controller support, and have now made significant progress on many of Witch It's supported languages, as well as added Hungarian, Ukrainian and Galician. Read on! 🎉

Unreal Engine 5

As our game grows bigger and better each year, we've been looking for ways to upgrade our technology - so Witch It can remain the best prop hunt experience for many years to come! Unreal Engine 5 empowers us with innovative, new tools to bring our creative vision to life far more efficiently than before. 🚀

The transition to UE5 is mostly seamless for you, the players. Your progress and maps are safe, and you won't see many significant changes to how the game looks and plays at this time, but UE5 will give us far more possibilities in future development!

Witch It now has a new physics engine, which should now feel more stable than before. However, if you find anything that's odd, please do let us know! 📝

What about my computer specifications?

The introduction of Unreal Engine 5 will improve optimisation on mid-to-high tier computers, but is not compatible with Windows 7 or 8. As of January 1st, 2024, the Steam Client will no longer run on Windows 7 or Windows 8, so if you are running on an older system, we highly recommend to update it as soon as possible! ✔️

Improved Controller Support

Controller support has been drastically improved across Witch It, and features a new default layout!

Please note that custom key bindings have been reset and will need to be input again.

Please give it a try and send us your feedback to our Discord server, our Steam discussions, or in the comments below this announcement. Creative Mode does not have controller support at this time - but we're working on it for a future update! 🎮

Hungarian, Ukrainian and Galician Languages

Within a day or two of our translators announcement, we had over 100 community members reach out to us offering their support towards translating Witch It! Thank you to everyone who reached out to us.

Over the past few weeks, we've been working with many talented new translators on finishing our existing languages. Italian, Korean and Polish are now complete, and Danish, Japanese and Portuguese (Brazil) are not far from finished! 🌍

We also had many community members reach out for us expressing interest in new languages they'd like to see supported. We're excited to announce that we're now supporting Hungarian, Ukrainian and Galician, which are available to use in-game. To change your language, go to Settings > Game > Language.

Patch Notes:

Switched to Unreal Engine 5.3

Added: Uncommon recipes

Added: You can now select the Anti Aliasing Method

Added: 3 new languages: Ukrainian, Hungarian and Galician

↻ Changed: Chat now shows team color of writer

↻ Changed: Updated several menu screens to the new text input field

↻ Changed: Voodoo dolls in the corresponding Imposturous task now scream when being hit

✓ Fixed: Controllers not working in most parts of the game

✓ Fixed: Server list not showing the name of featured player maps

✓ Fixed: ‘Edit Map Cycle’ screen not adjusting to different screen resolutions

✓ Fixed: ‘Average Prop Size’ medals being shown in Hunt-a-Hag result screen

✓ Fixed: Sunshade having blocked first person view

✓ Fixed: Changing from Kula Kula Islands to Loakiki Paradise in next match not possible

✓ Fixed: Empty details icon in Smash Bench if screen was left and re-entered

✓ Fixed: Smash Bench freezing instead of properly switching to next available skin item if the last recipe was smashed in the ‘All’ category

✓ Fixed: Recipe quantity displayed as 0 in Witches’ Cauldron

✓ Fixed: ‘Show Auto Saves’ checkbox selection in Custom Map tab not properly saved if menu is left and re-entered

✓ Fixed: Witch portals highlighted in Imposturous after the WItch has left one of the portals

✓ Fixed: Various Imposturous task issues due to missing, floating or blocking meshes

✓ Fixed: Spectator camera sometimes being wrong after the wood chop task in Imposturous

✓ Fixed: Study witch skills task rotation speed in Imposturous

✓ Fixed: Jump Pad animation is triggered delayed when its used offscreen

✓ Fixed: Audio reverb from the mushroom confusion is not working

✓ Fixed: Possess is not working correctly close to a wardrobe

✓ Fixed: Bodyslam area smaller than intended

✓ Fixed: Hitting a decoy with bodyslam triggers the hit effect where the decoy was spawned

✓ Fixed: Witches exploding after switching from an exploding prop that has been activated

✓ Fixed: Players being able to always spawn as hunters if they press ready at the last second

✓ Fixed: Witches in “Fill a Pot” no longer see the cauldron list on the right side of their screen after being revived