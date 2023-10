Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale is now LIVE!

Roadwarden has been a fantastic and wild journey - the goes for Windy Meadow. And I can't wait to hear your thoughts and read your feedback about this tale.

You can watch the release trailer here:



I hope you'll like it as much as I did developing and remastering the tales that come along with Windy Meadow.

Thank you!

-Aureus

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2366430/Windy_Meadow__A_Roadwarden_Tale?snr=1_2108_9__2107