0.2B43 Update

Game Content Update :
- Add the prompt function, mouse button press can switch the prompt content.
- The picture texture of the start interface removes the pre-written text.
- FIX A BUG THAT WILL CAUSE THE GAME TO CRASH.
Game Engine Update :
- Add Debug's x64 environment configuration.
- Item module Game item constructor adds the parameter of whether it can be damaged or not.
- Add game hint module.
- The shader programs are unified under the newly created shader folder.
- The map module single connection function fixes the problem that a two-way connection cannot be built.
- The map module single connection function increases the handling of overflow.
- The drawing module removes macros that are enabled and turned off by the font test function.
- Input module mouse button press to switch the prompt content.
- Multiple naming and data type modifications.
- The item module adds basic classes of weapons and armor.
- Map module removed the Get Map Size acquisition function.
- The map module removes the function of getting whether the extended world is turned on.
- Draw the module to modify the instantiation test related code.
- Remove the pre-written text in the Start screen texture.
- Add a font file.
- Drawing module adds texture function and adds built-in bias parameters.
- Reserve four additional texture bits for other uses.
- Separate the font module from the drawing module.
- The enclosure adds the function of clearing all data in memory.
- The console output module adds the function of resetting the option name.
Changed files in this update