 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanxl update for 10 October 2023

0.2B43 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12401498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Add the prompt function, mouse button press can switch the prompt content.
  2. The picture texture of the start interface removes the pre-written text.
  3. FIX A BUG THAT WILL CAUSE THE GAME TO CRASH.

Game Engine Update :

  1. Add Debug's x64 environment configuration.
  2. Item module Game item constructor adds the parameter of whether it can be damaged or not.
  3. Add game hint module.
  4. The shader programs are unified under the newly created shader folder.
  5. The map module single connection function fixes the problem that a two-way connection cannot be built.
  6. The map module single connection function increases the handling of overflow.
  7. The drawing module removes macros that are enabled and turned off by the font test function.
  8. Input module mouse button press to switch the prompt content.
  9. Multiple naming and data type modifications.
  10. The item module adds basic classes of weapons and armor.
  11. Map module removed the Get Map Size acquisition function.
  12. The map module removes the function of getting whether the extended world is turned on.
  13. Draw the module to modify the instantiation test related code.
  14. Remove the pre-written text in the Start screen texture.
  15. Add a font file.
  16. Drawing module adds texture function and adds built-in bias parameters.
  17. Reserve four additional texture bits for other uses.
  18. Separate the font module from the drawing module.
  19. The enclosure adds the function of clearing all data in memory.
  20. The console output module adds the function of resetting the option name.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1929531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link