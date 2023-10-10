OBS Studio 30.0 RC1

- Fixed audio issues ("crackling") with Application Audio Capture on Windows (hopefully) [derrod/Logitech]
- Fixed a crash from a Beta 1 change when closing OBS while the stats window is open [notr1ch]
- Fixed a crash in Beta 3 on macOS when loading display capture settings [gxalpha]
- Fixed a crash in Beta 3 on Windows when starting multiple QSV encode sessions and then stopping one [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that caused QSV CBR bitrate overshoot [RytoEX]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that caused hidden browser docks to autoplay videos with audio [PatTheMav]
- Fixed a crash with QSV on Linux when starting an encoder session [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed some issues with hotkeys with groups and duplicate sceneitems [derrod]
- Fixed YouTube account login showing a message box with unclickable links on macOS [gxalpha/derrod]
- Fixed some errors showing non-clickable links [notr1ch]
- Fixed an issue with the QSV target usage setting not being migrated correctly [gxalpha]
- Fixed async sources (e.g. video capture devices) sometimes unnecessarily dropping frames while buffering is enabled [derrod]
- Fixed order of IP binding/family setting [tytan652]
- Fixed an issue with audio/video sync with WebRTC/WHIP output [Sean-Der]
- Fixed issues with context menus opening on a different display [RytoEX]
- Fixed a bug where HDR video could incorrectly produce black pixels when tonemapping [jpark37]
- Fixed v4l2 source not working correctly with certain non-standard input frame rates [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed hidden browser docks being treated as visible when the YouTube Dock is enabled [PatTheMav]
- Fixed hotkeys of different scene items for the same source not being saved correctly [derrod]
- Fixed hotkeys being lost when moving a source in or out of a group [derrod]
- Fixed a possible issue with logging high frame rate video capture devices on Linux [kkartaltepe]
- Removed D3D9 code from QSV encoder plugin [RytoEX]
- Reenabled dynamic bitrate for AMF encoders [derrod]
- Enabled "Paste Filters" after copying from scenes or mixer [gxalpha]
- Changed QSV plugin settings new to Beta 1 to use translatable strings [RytoEX]
- Exposed shader creation errors [exeldro]
OBS Studio 30.0 RC1
