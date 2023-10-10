Live Patch - 0.637

The game now fully supports localizations / different languages!

And the game now supports rebinding keys!

Rebalanced the Meta-progression as they felt insignificant

All the enemy's camps are now adjusted for preparation for extending this map. So now you will face Tier 1 enemies longer into the map & when you face tier 2 units, they will feel much more impactful, same with Tier 3 units and so on. My idea is not only to make the tiers differ in difficulty, but also make some unique enemies which are going to be added in the coming weeks.

And higher tier enemies will be much tougher now.

So next off, is to fix the pathfinding (and the lag it comes with) plus the lag from experience-orbs. After that, full content focus, and of course always trying to keep the game bug-free.

Quality of Life

Now shows a message at start, when i have made an update to the meta-progression and resetted the players bought upgrades (you get all money back). E.g. if removed a meta-talent, adjusted how many levels you should have regarding how much progression-xp you gained.

Updated the file-save system, so it now has a backup-save-file, so if your game crashes just when it is saving the file and the file becomes corrupt, it will revert & load previous save file on next round. So not all gained xp is lost, only the last round. (e.g. game crashes just when it is in the middle of saving the game).

Removed the camera-shake when you deal low crit-damage , e.g. with magic-missile, was just a nuisance. (the camera shakes when you critically hit).

Balancing

Reduced player's health from 200 -> 100

Reduced player's mana from 100 -> 50

Reduced players mana-regen from 5 -> 2.5

Rebalanced meta progression: most will have increased effects by x2.5 - x5 (so instead of giving + 20% total, most will now give +50% - +100%)

Meta Progress Reroll now gives 3 per level, to a total of 3 -> 9

Meta Progress Banish now have 3 levels, so a total of 2 -> 3

You will now level meta-progression much slower. I did some testing, and you will only need a handful runs to gain max-level, which was not my intention. So now it's much slower progress. The earlier levels will feel like an ordinary game, but will ramp up and will feel grindy to get max level with the current game-version. The reason is I'm adding new equipment, buildings, abilities, talents, allies & enemies in the coming months. i.e. you will be able to face much tougher enemies, which also gives much more experience. And will save me lots of time without needing to incrementally increase the meta-progression xp-needed-curve, which I then can spend on adding more content faster.

Allies castle produces one less footman and one extra archer (I want them to reinforce their defensive-position faster, and they are primarily made by archers).

Allie's castle doesn't sleep as long as before (before it comes active & trains troops).

I thought when the player faced "new enemies”, the player didn't pay much attention to them, e.g. it felt "meh, it's just another skin of a cannon-fodder". So that's a major change in this version. So the enemies are divided into tiers, in the beginning you face Tier 1, which will be unchanged. But Tier 2 and 3 is getting a massive boost to change this.

Increase the amount of trained allies from barracks

Reduced CooIncrease the amount of trained allies from barracksldown talent effect -30% -> -25%.

Other

Updated the text: Food delta, will only show max one decimal.

Bug fixes