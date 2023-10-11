10/11(Wed) Update Information

▶ Class and Skill Changes
| Katana
- Fixed an issue where consuming Focus with the active skill [Technique: Falling Blossom] did not trigger the effect of the passive skill [Secret Art: Annihilation]
| Shield
- Slightly increased the radius of area-of-affect skills
| Added New Awakening Skills
- Added 2 passive skills to each class
▶ PvE Content Changes
| Added New PvE Content – Guild Annihilation
- Gameplay is similar to a regular Annihilation, but join with your guildmembers to compete against other guilds
- You can enter by going through the regular Annihilation tab
- Entry Time: Sundays from 18:00-18:05 (based on server time)
- Participants: 200 players
- Minimum Guild Level: 10
- Minimum Combat Power: 60,000 CP
- Duration: 25 minutes
- If your guild score or personal score is 0, you will not receive rewards.
Rewards
- Rank 1: 1,000 Diamonds, 3,000 Ancient Coins, 500 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 3,000 Marks of Valor, 300,000 gold
- Rank 2: 900 Diamonds, 2,800 Ancient Coins, 400 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,700 Marks of Valor, 270,000 gold
- Rank 3: 800 Diamonds, 2,600 Ancient Coins, 300 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,400 Marks of Valor, 240,000 gold
- Rank 4-6: 700 Diamonds, 2,400 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,100 Marks of Valor, 210,000 gold
- Rank 7-10: 600 Diamonds, 2,200 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,800 Marks of Valor, 180,000 gold
- Unranked: 500 Diamonds, 2,000 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,500 Marks of Valor, 150,000 gold
▶ Spirit Card/Companion Changes
| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythic
Name: Armoon
Tier: Rare
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense x2
Name: Varus
Tier: Epic
Equip Effect: Critical Damage Reduction
Passive Effects: Brilliance/Defense/Maximum HP
Name: Luda
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Luck
Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/ Skill Attack/Defense
Name: Deathhorn
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Critical Damage
Passive Effects: Attack x2/Critical Accuracy/Variable Attack
Name: Aidanu
Tier: Mythic
Equip Effects:
- If you take damage when your HP is below 50%, your damage reduction is increased
- If you attack a target that has 50% or less HP, the target’s damage reduction is reduced
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense/Critical Defense/Variable Attack
| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 12)
- Contains 1 epic or better card from season 12 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season
- Price: 2,000 Diamonds
- Sale Period: After the update on 10/11/2023–10/31/2023 23: 59: 59 AM (based on server time)
| Added Card Codex entry
- Prelude to War – Attack/Critical Dodge/Brilliance
| Changed Cards in the Point Shop
Removed Cards
Name: Galrod
Quality: Epic
Name: Verom
Quality: Legendary
Name: Hasadan
Quality: Legendary
Added Season Cards
Name: Helena
Quality: Epic
Name: Undine
Quality: Legendary
| Updated Daily Spirit Card
- Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change
| Added a New Familiar – Lifebreather Nox
Quality: Mythic
Passive Effect: Maximum HP
Equip Bonus: Heals and reduces damage taken
| Added a New Pet – Sleepyhead Teepo
Quality: Mythic
Profession Bonus: Gathering – Cooking, Archaeology
Passive Effect: Critical Accuracy
Equip Bonus: Critical Accuracy
▶ Achievement Changes
| Added New Companion Achievements
Name: Life-Breathing Nox
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Lifebreather Nox
Name: Sweetly Dreaming Teepo
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Sleepyhead Teepo
▶ Quality-of-Life Changes
| Made Improvements to Faction Change System
- Increased the length of the time period when faction change is possible from 2 to 4 days (after the start of the new faction season)
- Added explanations of faction change conditions
- The dominant faction is determined based on the rewards from the previous week’s faction season and faction combat power
- To view the changes, please check the contents of both tabs in the faction change menu
| Made Changes to 7-Day Guide Mission Event for New/Boosted Characters
- Changed the “Complete a Raid” mission to “Complete a Random Dungeon”
- Changed the name of the memory stone crafting mission to “Craft a lvl 4 Memory Stone”
▶ Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where the legendary Badrak bow icon was not displaying normally in the dressing room weapon tab
- Fixed an issue where the previous faction season’s information was sometimes not refreshing and updating when the new season started
Changed files in this update