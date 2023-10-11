10/11(Wed) Update Information

Share · View all patches · Build 12401385 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

▶ Class and Skill Changes

| Katana

Fixed an issue where consuming Focus with the active skill [Technique: Falling Blossom] did not trigger the effect of the passive skill [Secret Art: Annihilation]

| Shield

Slightly increased the radius of area-of-affect skills

| Added New Awakening Skills

Added 2 passive skills to each class

▶ PvE Content Changes

| Added New PvE Content – Guild Annihilation

Gameplay is similar to a regular Annihilation, but join with your guildmembers to compete against other guilds

You can enter by going through the regular Annihilation tab

Entry Time: Sundays from 18:00-18:05 (based on server time)

Participants: 200 players

Minimum Guild Level: 10

Minimum Combat Power: 60,000 CP

Duration: 25 minutes

If your guild score or personal score is 0, you will not receive rewards.

Rewards

Rank 1: 1,000 Diamonds, 3,000 Ancient Coins, 500 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 3,000 Marks of Valor, 300,000 gold

Rank 2: 900 Diamonds, 2,800 Ancient Coins, 400 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,700 Marks of Valor, 270,000 gold

Rank 3: 800 Diamonds, 2,600 Ancient Coins, 300 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,400 Marks of Valor, 240,000 gold

Rank 4-6: 700 Diamonds, 2,400 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,100 Marks of Valor, 210,000 gold

Rank 7-10: 600 Diamonds, 2,200 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,800 Marks of Valor, 180,000 gold

Unranked: 500 Diamonds, 2,000 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,500 Marks of Valor, 150,000 gold

▶ Spirit Card/Companion Changes

| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythic

Name: Armoon

Tier: Rare

Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance

Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense x2

Name: Varus

Tier: Epic

Equip Effect: Critical Damage Reduction

Passive Effects: Brilliance/Defense/Maximum HP

Name: Luda

Tier: Legendary

Equip Effect: Luck

Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/ Skill Attack/Defense

Name: Deathhorn

Tier: Legendary

Equip Effect: Critical Damage

Passive Effects: Attack x2/Critical Accuracy/Variable Attack

Name: Aidanu

Tier: Mythic

Equip Effects:

If you take damage when your HP is below 50%, your damage reduction is increased

If you attack a target that has 50% or less HP, the target’s damage reduction is reduced

Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense/Critical Defense/Variable Attack

| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 12)

Contains 1 epic or better card from season 12 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season

Price: 2,000 Diamonds

Sale Period: After the update on 10/11/2023–10/31/2023 23: 59: 59 AM (based on server time)

| Added Card Codex entry

Prelude to War – Attack/Critical Dodge/Brilliance

| Changed Cards in the Point Shop

Removed Cards

Name: Galrod

Quality: Epic

Name: Verom

Quality: Legendary

Name: Hasadan

Quality: Legendary

Added Season Cards

Name: Helena

Quality: Epic

Name: Undine

Quality: Legendary

| Updated Daily Spirit Card

Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change

| Added a New Familiar – Lifebreather Nox

Quality: Mythic

Passive Effect: Maximum HP

Equip Bonus: Heals and reduces damage taken

| Added a New Pet – Sleepyhead Teepo

Quality: Mythic

Profession Bonus: Gathering – Cooking, Archaeology

Passive Effect: Critical Accuracy

Equip Bonus: Critical Accuracy

▶ Achievement Changes

| Added New Companion Achievements

Name: Life-Breathing Nox

Category: Companion

Requirement: Reach various levels on Lifebreather Nox

Name: Sweetly Dreaming Teepo

Category: Companion

Requirement: Reach various levels on Sleepyhead Teepo

▶ Quality-of-Life Changes

| Made Improvements to Faction Change System

Increased the length of the time period when faction change is possible from 2 to 4 days (after the start of the new faction season)

Added explanations of faction change conditions

The dominant faction is determined based on the rewards from the previous week’s faction season and faction combat power

To view the changes, please check the contents of both tabs in the faction change menu

| Made Changes to 7-Day Guide Mission Event for New/Boosted Characters

Changed the “Complete a Raid” mission to “Complete a Random Dungeon”

Changed the name of the memory stone crafting mission to “Craft a lvl 4 Memory Stone”

▶ Other Changes