TRAHA Global update for 11 October 2023

10/11(Wed) Update Information

10/11(Wed) Update Information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

▶ Class and Skill Changes
| Katana

  • Fixed an issue where consuming Focus with the active skill [Technique: Falling Blossom] did not trigger the effect of the passive skill [Secret Art: Annihilation]

| Shield

  • Slightly increased the radius of area-of-affect skills

| Added New Awakening Skills

  • Added 2 passive skills to each class

▶ PvE Content Changes
| Added New PvE Content – Guild Annihilation

  • Gameplay is similar to a regular Annihilation, but join with your guildmembers to compete against other guilds
  • You can enter by going through the regular Annihilation tab
  • Entry Time: Sundays from 18:00-18:05 (based on server time)
  • Participants: 200 players
  • Minimum Guild Level: 10
  • Minimum Combat Power: 60,000 CP
  • Duration: 25 minutes
  • If your guild score or personal score is 0, you will not receive rewards.

Rewards

  • Rank 1: 1,000 Diamonds, 3,000 Ancient Coins, 500 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 3,000 Marks of Valor, 300,000 gold
  • Rank 2: 900 Diamonds, 2,800 Ancient Coins, 400 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,700 Marks of Valor, 270,000 gold
  • Rank 3: 800 Diamonds, 2,600 Ancient Coins, 300 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,400 Marks of Valor, 240,000 gold
  • Rank 4-6: 700 Diamonds, 2,400 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 2,100 Marks of Valor, 210,000 gold
  • Rank 7-10: 600 Diamonds, 2,200 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,800 Marks of Valor, 180,000 gold
  • Unranked: 500 Diamonds, 2,000 Ancient Coins, 200 Bloodstones, 1 Legendary Spirit Card Pack, 1,500 Marks of Valor, 150,000 gold

▶ Spirit Card/Companion Changes
| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythic
Name: Armoon
Tier: Rare
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense x2

Name: Varus
Tier: Epic
Equip Effect: Critical Damage Reduction
Passive Effects: Brilliance/Defense/Maximum HP

Name: Luda
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Luck
Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/ Skill Attack/Defense

Name: Deathhorn
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Critical Damage
Passive Effects: Attack x2/Critical Accuracy/Variable Attack

Name: Aidanu
Tier: Mythic
Equip Effects:

  • If you take damage when your HP is below 50%, your damage reduction is increased
  • If you attack a target that has 50% or less HP, the target’s damage reduction is reduced
    Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Defense/Critical Defense/Variable Attack

| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 12)

  • Contains 1 epic or better card from season 12 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season
  • Price: 2,000 Diamonds
  • Sale Period: After the update on 10/11/2023–10/31/2023 23: 59: 59 AM (based on server time)

| Added Card Codex entry

  • Prelude to War – Attack/Critical Dodge/Brilliance

| Changed Cards in the Point Shop
Removed Cards
Name: Galrod
Quality: Epic

Name: Verom
Quality: Legendary

Name: Hasadan
Quality: Legendary

Added Season Cards
Name: Helena
Quality: Epic

Name: Undine
Quality: Legendary

| Updated Daily Spirit Card

  • Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change

| Added a New Familiar – Lifebreather Nox
Quality: Mythic
Passive Effect: Maximum HP
Equip Bonus: Heals and reduces damage taken

| Added a New Pet – Sleepyhead Teepo
Quality: Mythic
Profession Bonus: Gathering – Cooking, Archaeology
Passive Effect: Critical Accuracy
Equip Bonus: Critical Accuracy

▶ Achievement Changes
| Added New Companion Achievements
Name: Life-Breathing Nox
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Lifebreather Nox

Name: Sweetly Dreaming Teepo
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Sleepyhead Teepo

▶ Quality-of-Life Changes
| Made Improvements to Faction Change System

  • Increased the length of the time period when faction change is possible from 2 to 4 days (after the start of the new faction season)
  • Added explanations of faction change conditions
  • The dominant faction is determined based on the rewards from the previous week’s faction season and faction combat power
  • To view the changes, please check the contents of both tabs in the faction change menu

| Made Changes to 7-Day Guide Mission Event for New/Boosted Characters

  • Changed the “Complete a Raid” mission to “Complete a Random Dungeon”
  • Changed the name of the memory stone crafting mission to “Craft a lvl 4 Memory Stone”

▶ Other Changes

  1. Fixed an issue where the legendary Badrak bow icon was not displaying normally in the dressing room weapon tab
  2. Fixed an issue where the previous faction season’s information was sometimes not refreshing and updating when the new season started

