Hunting License Update

Greetings Hunters!!

We have been hard at work for the next major update but it’s taking a bit longer than expected. So today we bring you a smaller update with a new and reworked tutorial! We built it from the ground up and instead of being a separate thing, we integrated it straight to the game. Now every hunter has to get a hunting license and do a couple tasks to get a good start to the game. The update also includes several fixes, improvements and changes.

Added a new and more clear tutorial to the game that is integrated to the gameplay

All players must acquire a hunting license by playing through the tutorial

Added basic version of task system for future use*

Removed the old separate tutorial

Added background mountains to the main menu

Large rocks won’t block animals’ navigation**

Added an additional layer of grass that spawns near the player

Organs of deer species moved slightly backwards

Heart of deer species moved more backwards

Curved Wild Boar’s spine down near head to be more realistic

Replaced rain audios with new ones

Deer target texture slightly changed

Organs of deer target moved slightly backwards

Curved Wild Boars spine near head down to be more realistic

Changed the respawn outpost where the player appears after dying in Bulgaria reserve

Decreased the branches’ cracking probability

Possible fix for a delayed audio synchronization bug

Fixed an issue where animals might slide for a while after the feed time ends

Fixed several animation bugs during animals feed time

Fixed an issue where animals constantly stops when running in forest

Fixed an issue where pheasants flew into the sky and never came back

Fixed an issue where some animals have two “left” shoulder blades

Fixed an issue where deer does didn’t recognize flesh hits

Fixed an issue where the icons on map item were displayed on top of the player icon

Fixed an issue where scopes were misaligned on .303 rifle

Fixed an issue where ladder teleport sometimes broke the teleport function

The new tutorial uses a basic task system where the player gets tasks to complete. This system can later be used for missions and other tasks if possible.

**Large rocks caused a lot of navigation issues and animals got easily stuck on them. They also caused lag spikes when moving through the forest so we disabled this function for the time being. The rocks still remain in the map and players can interact with them but animals will go through them.

Thank you all for playing and happy hunting!

