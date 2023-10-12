Hunting License Update

Greetings Hunters!!
We have been hard at work for the next major update but it’s taking a bit longer than expected. So today we bring you a smaller update with a new and reworked tutorial! We built it from the ground up and instead of being a separate thing, we integrated it straight to the game. Now every hunter has to get a hunting license and do a couple tasks to get a good start to the game. The update also includes several fixes, improvements and changes.
- Added a new and more clear tutorial to the game that is integrated to the gameplay
- All players must acquire a hunting license by playing through the tutorial
- Added basic version of task system for future use*
- Removed the old separate tutorial
- Added background mountains to the main menu
- Large rocks won’t block animals’ navigation**
- Added an additional layer of grass that spawns near the player
- Organs of deer species moved slightly backwards
- Heart of deer species moved more backwards
- Curved Wild Boar’s spine down near head to be more realistic
- Replaced rain audios with new ones
- Deer target texture slightly changed
- Organs of deer target moved slightly backwards
- Curved Wild Boars spine near head down to be more realistic
- Changed the respawn outpost where the player appears after dying in Bulgaria reserve
- Decreased the branches’ cracking probability
Possible fix for a delayed audio synchronization bug
Fixed an issue where animals might slide for a while after the feed time ends
Fixed several animation bugs during animals feed time
Fixed an issue where animals constantly stops when running in forest
Fixed an issue where pheasants flew into the sky and never came back
Fixed an issue where some animals have two “left” shoulder blades
Fixed an issue where deer does didn’t recognize flesh hits
Fixed an issue where the icons on map item were displayed on top of the player icon
Fixed an issue where scopes were misaligned on .303 rifle
Fixed an issue where ladder teleport sometimes broke the teleport function
The new tutorial uses a basic task system where the player gets tasks to complete. This system can later be used for missions and other tasks if possible.
**Large rocks caused a lot of navigation issues and animals got easily stuck on them. They also caused lag spikes when moving through the forest so we disabled this function for the time being. The rocks still remain in the map and players can interact with them but animals will go through them.
Thank you all for playing and happy hunting!
