1.15.4.1 patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Interface
- [noparse][Graph] Add context-based node suggestions.[/noparse]
Node
- New rigid body render output node.
- New VFX render output node (node that acts as both renderer and group output).
- New array sample node.
- [noparse][Rigidbody object] Add option to add 1x1 pixel collider for empty collider in collision generator.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rigidbody force] Add preview scale setting.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX nodes] Focusing on the node will preview the latest renderer instead of itself.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX group] Loop property is now moved to group parent.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX group] Improve caching.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX effectors] Add seed property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX vortex] Add toggle to destroy particle when it reaches the middle.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scale] Add image atlas compatibility.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scale algo] Add image atlas compatibility.[/noparse]
Bug
- [noparse][Rigidbody] Fix overlapping objects move together in the preview.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix background becomes blurry when setting the node to use linear interpolation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX group] Fix looping does not work with spawn trigger.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX group] Fix looping not working with effectors.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Export] Fix subformat error.[/noparse]
