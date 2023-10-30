 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pacific Strafe update for 30 October 2023

Main Branch updated to Version 0.1.267.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12401288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HI All

Experimental has been very stable, so I have moved this to main branch.

If any problems triggering launch, please verify files. But please let me know if there are issues.

The reason for move is the internal changes coming to the game engine which I have done around the animation system which was basically non-existent. The initial development effectively caused a number of issues with re-use of mesh components in different models. It also meant that I was restricted in what I could do with game assets. For now, the experimental branch will soon become the home for the changes to the engine as well as some updates to the gameplay still being verified.

Main Branch - All improvements have been applied from Versions 0.1.250.0 to version 0.1.267.0.

of note on experimental branch soon:

  • Tulagi Mission - Destroyer will spawn in a different location.
  • Tulagi - new respawn zone introduced so switching to different planes is now practical.
  • Refresh of Water - just some minor cosmetic changes relating to a bug I found in water parameters.
  • New mission - Chuuk Island Raid - In Dev
  • Host of other improvements and additions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2056781 Depot 2056781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link