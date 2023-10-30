Main Branch updated to Version 0.1.267.0

HI All
Experimental has been very stable, so I have moved this to main branch.
If any problems triggering launch, please verify files. But please let me know if there are issues.
The reason for move is the internal changes coming to the game engine which I have done around the animation system which was basically non-existent. The initial development effectively caused a number of issues with re-use of mesh components in different models. It also meant that I was restricted in what I could do with game assets. For now, the experimental branch will soon become the home for the changes to the engine as well as some updates to the gameplay still being verified.
Main Branch - All improvements have been applied from Versions 0.1.250.0 to version 0.1.267.0.
of note on experimental branch soon:
- Tulagi Mission - Destroyer will spawn in a different location.
- Tulagi - new respawn zone introduced so switching to different planes is now practical.
- Refresh of Water - just some minor cosmetic changes relating to a bug I found in water parameters.
- New mission - Chuuk Island Raid - In Dev
- Host of other improvements and additions
Changed files in this update