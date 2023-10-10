⚔️ Secrets are about to be unveiled - Watch an Exclusive Livestream ⚔️

Share · View all patches · Build 12401274 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 08:39:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Each night brings us nearer to the moment when you can traverse the dark and merciless domains of The Last Faith - a Gothic fusion of Metroidvania and Soulslike

Wishlist now! Don't let the curse consume you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1274600/The_Last_Faith/

But before the Gates of Mythringal open permanently to welcome everyone into their cold embrace, we extend a special invitation to you.

We will shepherd you through all the threats and challenges awaiting in the Extended Demo...

... and we’ll also unveil a sneak peek of footage never seen before.

Save the Date:

Tuesday October 10th 6:00 pm PDT / Wednesday October 11th 2:00 am BST / Wednesday October 11th 3:00 am CEST

Join us!

Share your feedback with us on:

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/1274600/discussions/]Steam Discussions

[/url]Discord

Twitter