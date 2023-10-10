 Skip to content

The Last Faith update for 10 October 2023

⚔️ Secrets are about to be unveiled - Watch an Exclusive Livestream ⚔️

The Last Faith update for 10 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Each night brings us nearer to the moment when you can traverse the dark and merciless domains of The Last Faith - a Gothic fusion of Metroidvania and Soulslike

Wishlist now! Don't let the curse consume you.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1274600/The_Last_Faith/

But before the Gates of Mythringal open permanently to welcome everyone into their cold embrace, we extend a special invitation to you.

We will shepherd you through all the threats and challenges awaiting in the Extended Demo...

... and we’ll also unveil a sneak peek of footage never seen before.

Save the Date:

Tuesday October 10th 6:00 pm PDT / Wednesday October 11th 2:00 am BST / Wednesday October 11th 3:00 am CEST

Join us!

Share your feedback with us on:

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/1274600/discussions/]Steam Discussions
[/url]Discord
Twitter

