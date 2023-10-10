⚔️ Secrets are about to be unveiled - Watch an Exclusive Livestream ⚔️

Each night brings us nearer to the moment when you can traverse the dark and merciless domains of The Last Faith - a Gothic fusion of Metroidvania and Soulslike
Wishlist now! Don't let the curse consume you.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1274600/The_Last_Faith/
But before the Gates of Mythringal open permanently to welcome everyone into their cold embrace, we extend a special invitation to you.
We will shepherd you through all the threats and challenges awaiting in the Extended Demo...
... and we’ll also unveil a sneak peek of footage never seen before.
Save the Date:
Tuesday October 10th 6:00 pm PDT / Wednesday October 11th 2:00 am BST / Wednesday October 11th 3:00 am CEST
Join us!
Share your feedback with us on:
[url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/1274600/discussions/]Steam Discussions
[/url]Discord
Twitter
