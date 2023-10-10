Patch 1.044

General - Shamir will no longer aim slightly towards left instead of forward when locked on the enemy. (Visual only.)

General - Fixed an occasion where enemy horizontal movement animation wouldn't stop properly after stopping moving horizontally.

Mission 01 - Improved grass shading.

Huntress Mission - Picking restart from the checkpoint no longer causes the game to soft lock. (Thanks for the report, Lime Cultivist!) - This was due to the incorrect Mission ID being set up in the level.

Huntress - Camera no longer drifts when the camera mode is set to Auto. (Thanks for the report, Lime Cultivist!)

Why update size is so big? Don't mind it, just some stuff for the future updates in there in progress.