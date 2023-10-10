 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 10 October 2023

Patch 1.044

Share · View all patches · Build 12401256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General - Shamir will no longer aim slightly towards left instead of forward when locked on the enemy. (Visual only.)
General - Fixed an occasion where enemy horizontal movement animation wouldn't stop properly after stopping moving horizontally.
Mission 01 - Improved grass shading.
Huntress Mission - Picking restart from the checkpoint no longer causes the game to soft lock. (Thanks for the report, Lime Cultivist!) - This was due to the incorrect Mission ID being set up in the level.
Huntress - Camera no longer drifts when the camera mode is set to Auto. (Thanks for the report, Lime Cultivist!)

Why update size is so big? Don't mind it, just some stuff for the future updates in there in progress.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link