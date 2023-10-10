LunarLux v1.1 Bugfix Patch Notes

Hi Lunar Warriors!

I would like to start off by saying: All of you are AMAZING and we appreciate you so much! Ever since LunarLux launched, we have gotten so much love, support, fanarts (Oh man, the Fanarts are INCREDIBLE), feedback, and amazing new community members over on our Discord.

We’d also like to thank each and every one of you who gave us an honest review! The positive response to our game has been incredible and extremely motivating! LunarLux is our passion project and we will continue to give it the love and attention it deserves. With that being said, we’ve tackled a majority of the feedback/bug reports we’ve received since launch and compiled it all together into our first patch (v1.1). Here’s the in-depth list detailing everything that has been fixed/updated:

Overworld Bug Fixes:

Fixed a major bug involving the Skill Booster Merchants located in the Bandit Ship and in Silica Rifts where the player would not be able to purchase Skill Boosters if they had pressed the Crater Switches in Silica Rifts, preventing 100% Game Completion.

Added a Missing Skill Booster as well as 6 Additional Skill Boosters in the overworld to provide a more flexible experience for players aiming for 100% Completion.

Fixed an issue involving the Crater Switches in Silica Rifts which may have prevented the player from obtaining the Soul Gun Active Skill.

Fixed a bug in Silica where Fortuno's 2nd Quest Marker would appear earlier than intended.

Fixed a text display bug that occurred when getting the Secret Title from the speedrun NPC in Silica.

Fixed an issue where the Mini-HP Booster prize from the Number Trader did not give Nickle a 10 HP Boost, leading to uneven HP values for both party members. Unfortunately, due to the way the save system was set up, there is no way to retroactively apply the 10 HP Boost to those who already claimed the prize before this update (v1.1) was released.

Fixed a bug at the end of CH 2 where if you decline to go to bed and leave Bella's Room, the Story Indicator follows you throughout maps, potentially causing softlocks or out-of-bounds shenanigans if you interact with it.

Fixed an audio glitch that occurs when playing music tracks through the NexusBoy.

QOL : You can now stop the current track playing in the Nexus Boy Music Bot menu so that you can revert back to the normal BGM for the area you are in.

Battle System Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Starlight Slash Lux Combo damage would not display correctly.

Fixed a bug where getting a game over from fighting the Vessel in Wasteland Zone 1 would crash the game.

Fixed an issue where 'BURNED' prompts would appear prematurely when using certain Support Skill summons like Wild Card.

Fixed a bug which prevented Psychozoa from using its Wave Attack.

QOL: Nickle is now able to use Tetra Burst! The only Support Skills Nickle is unable to use are: Lunex Force, Saber Plus, and Buster Plus, since they are Bella-specific Support Skills.

QOL: The game will now keep track of the last save slot you saved in, and will also pre-select the slot in which you loaded the game. This is to prevent accidentally saving over a different save file since the cursor used to always default to save slot 1.

You can now return to the title screen from the options menu! You can also return to the title screen by holding down the [Insert] Key for 1 second. (Just in case players accidentally press the [Insert] Key). PS4 Controller Issues: There have been some issues involving PS4 Controllers where button prompts don't display correctly. The game is currently able to detect a controller, but not distinguish between the type. We will be investigating this further, but for now, if you're using a PS4 Controller, we added a manual toggle in the Options Menu that will allow you to change the XBOX button prompts to PS4 button prompts!

Fixed a minor issue where some doors in the Lunex Space Station had interactable dialogue that was not supposed to be there.

Kyrogate on the west side of Silica has been relocated to prevent some collision issues.

Fixed an issue where a few music tracks had lower base volume levels compared to the rest of the soundtrack.

Fixed some issues where the dialogue overlapped the textbox in the Spanish Localization.

Fixed an issue where if you were able to play with a LunarLux Demo save file that existed before the Affinity System was implemented, you would not be able to max out and complete your Regolithia Affinity.

Fixed some typos & grammar errors in dialogue and credits.

Fixed an issue where Lumiknight-EX database info would not display anything.

For players requesting LunarLux Steam Achievements and Cloud Saves for our Steam Deck users, we hear you loud and clear! Steam Achievements and Cloud Saves are coming soon! :D

Thank you very much for playing LunarLux and supporting our Indie Team!

May your Lux Shine Forever Bright!

-Nobab

P.S. Every day, we’re getting closer and closer to 100 Reviews and you have the power to help us achieve this amazing milestone! If you haven’t done so already, please consider leaving us an honest review as it will help bring LunarLux to more players :D