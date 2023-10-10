WHOOPS, broke a couple of things with the digital/analog workaround in the last update, so that particular bit has been rolled back. Until I figure something else out, be careful if you decide to switch back and forth between digital and analog movement!
Hot Dog Reporter update for 10 October 2023
0.6.4: Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update