Hot Dog Reporter update for 10 October 2023

0.6.4: Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WHOOPS, broke a couple of things with the digital/analog workaround in the last update, so that particular bit has been rolled back. Until I figure something else out, be careful if you decide to switch back and forth between digital and analog movement!

