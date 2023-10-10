 Skip to content

Mini Continental Saga update for 10 October 2023

Oct. 10 Update information

Share · View all patches · Build 12401191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated mission unlock tree.
  • Added tips on camera operation.

Fixed an unintended order of displaying missions to their original dependencies.
Sorry if the mission you are trying is hidden.
Please continue to enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2514951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2514953
  • Loading history…
