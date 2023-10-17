3.9.3 "Caelum" Patch Released

Hello all,

We're proud to release the 3.9.3 "Caelum" Patch promised for mid-October. This patch brings with it a balance pass on subjugation and diplomatic acceptance in-general, as well as other balance changes, bug fixes, UI, AI and modding improvements.

Please find the patch notes below.

############################################################​######################## VERSION 3.9.3 ######################### ​############################################################​

Balance

AI Empires are more likely to seek a federation if their rivals have federated.

Federations (except for Hegemonies) now default to not permitting subject members.

Having less than 50 Trust with an empire imposes a -100 Acceptance to them becoming your subject or overlord.

Hydroponics Designation on habitats now swaps all jobs on the housing districts for farmers.

Increased the importance of being more powerful than your vassal for loyalty purposes.

Insulting someone decreases their Trust of you by 5.

Rebalanced requirements for diplomatic treaties to require trust.

Reduced how excited subjects get about things like shared sensors.

Reduced the effect differing war philosophies has on federation acceptance.

Removed the ability to trade favors.

Replaced all +10% Districts on Habitats from technologies and traditions with +1 District on Habitats

Replaced the upgrade habitat decisions with checks for habitat capital level instead.

The Intimidation menace perk now allows you to ignore diplomatic requirements for proposing subjugation.

The Pharma State civic now provides +1 Medical Worker job to capital buildings.

The Unity from Rivals from the Animosity Diplomatic Stance has been reduced to 10 per rival.

Trade Designation on habitats now has the housing district swap a clerk for a trader.

Improvement

Research, Energy and Mining District capacity on habitat complexes now have their own planetary features to clearly show the number of districts, current number of orbitals and maximum number of orbitals.

The Crisis event chain will now use their bespoke event chain icon.

Bugfix

Added is_scope_valid checks for anchorages.

Fix to hiring events not being dismissed for other players in coop

Fixed concept tooltips for starbase components.

Fixed issue with nested tooltips and mouse tendency being incorrect when using UI scaling

Fixed issue with some portraits being blurry on lower graphics settings due to mip levels being skipped. Disabled the functionality for portraits and related textures.

Fixed the Node Culling gateway leading to an unlocalized string.

Fixed Tiyanki occasionally not spawning correctly at the start of a Fruitful Partnership playthrough

Massive Crater got its 25% pop growth back

Restoring the Payback habitat when your homeworld is a moon now grants a minor orbital instead of a major orbital.

Rewrote math for calculate tendency between mouse and nested tooltip window. This should fix issue with tooltips below and above mouse cursor behaving somewhat differently.

Stopped interactions allowing multiple gaia-seeder buildings on a planet.

The bonus provided by Eclipse from Enmity now correctly grants a 2% modifier instead of a 20% modifier.

Updated the Eclipse tradition tooltip

Updated the massive crater concept tooltip to accurately display the actual deposit.

AI

Certain AI personalities (Federation Builders, Spiritual Seekers, Migrating Flocks, and Peaceful Traders) are now 25x more likely to select Diplomacy traditions.

The AI will no longer request to be subjugated by empires that are equivalent or weaker than them.

The AI will no longer request to become the subject or overlord of another empire unless they have 50 Trust with the other party.

UI

The ship viewer's zoom speed is now scaled to the ship's size.

Tooltips to select agendas now show the estimated time to launch the agenda, based off of your current agenda progress rate

Trust between nations is now visible in the main diplomatic screen.

When switching ships in the ship viewer, the zoom distance will now be preserved relative to the ship's size.

Modding

Added documentation for concepts.

Added support for more object types in concept tooltips.

Fixed gridbox left and top padding not working.

Some objects' auto-generated tooltips can now be shown as concept tooltips.

Support building concept tooltips without valid scope.

Calling non existing events should no longer crash the game.

Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

**If you have an important game going, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in the new version. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**