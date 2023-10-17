 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellaris update for 17 October 2023

3.9.3 "Caelum" Patch Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12401104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We're proud to release the 3.9.3 "Caelum" Patch promised for mid-October. This patch brings with it a balance pass on subjugation and diplomatic acceptance in-general, as well as other balance changes, bug fixes, UI, AI and modding improvements.

Please find the patch notes below.

############################################################​######################## VERSION 3.9.3 ######################### ​############################################################​

Balance

  • AI Empires are more likely to seek a federation if their rivals have federated.
  • Federations (except for Hegemonies) now default to not permitting subject members.
  • Having less than 50 Trust with an empire imposes a -100 Acceptance to them becoming your subject or overlord.
  • Hydroponics Designation on habitats now swaps all jobs on the housing districts for farmers.
  • Increased the importance of being more powerful than your vassal for loyalty purposes.
  • Insulting someone decreases their Trust of you by 5.
  • Rebalanced requirements for diplomatic treaties to require trust.
  • Reduced how excited subjects get about things like shared sensors.
  • Reduced the effect differing war philosophies has on federation acceptance.
  • Removed the ability to trade favors.
  • Replaced all +10% Districts on Habitats from technologies and traditions with +1 District on Habitats
  • Replaced the upgrade habitat decisions with checks for habitat capital level instead.
  • The Intimidation menace perk now allows you to ignore diplomatic requirements for proposing subjugation.
  • The Pharma State civic now provides +1 Medical Worker job to capital buildings.
  • The Unity from Rivals from the Animosity Diplomatic Stance has been reduced to 10 per rival.
  • Trade Designation on habitats now has the housing district swap a clerk for a trader.

Improvement

  • Research, Energy and Mining District capacity on habitat complexes now have their own planetary features to clearly show the number of districts, current number of orbitals and maximum number of orbitals.
  • The Crisis event chain will now use their bespoke event chain icon.

Bugfix

  • Added is_scope_valid checks for anchorages.
  • Fix to hiring events not being dismissed for other players in coop
  • Fixed concept tooltips for starbase components.
  • Fixed issue with nested tooltips and mouse tendency being incorrect when using UI scaling
  • Fixed issue with some portraits being blurry on lower graphics settings due to mip levels being skipped. Disabled the functionality for portraits and related textures.
  • Fixed the Node Culling gateway leading to an unlocalized string.
  • Fixed Tiyanki occasionally not spawning correctly at the start of a Fruitful Partnership playthrough
  • Massive Crater got its 25% pop growth back
  • Restoring the Payback habitat when your homeworld is a moon now grants a minor orbital instead of a major orbital.
  • Rewrote math for calculate tendency between mouse and nested tooltip window. This should fix issue with tooltips below and above mouse cursor behaving somewhat differently.
  • Stopped interactions allowing multiple gaia-seeder buildings on a planet.
  • The bonus provided by Eclipse from Enmity now correctly grants a 2% modifier instead of a 20% modifier.
  • Updated the Eclipse tradition tooltip
  • Updated the massive crater concept tooltip to accurately display the actual deposit.

AI

  • Certain AI personalities (Federation Builders, Spiritual Seekers, Migrating Flocks, and Peaceful Traders) are now 25x more likely to select Diplomacy traditions.
  • The AI will no longer request to be subjugated by empires that are equivalent or weaker than them.
  • The AI will no longer request to become the subject or overlord of another empire unless they have 50 Trust with the other party.

UI

  • The ship viewer's zoom speed is now scaled to the ship's size.
  • Tooltips to select agendas now show the estimated time to launch the agenda, based off of your current agenda progress rate
  • Trust between nations is now visible in the main diplomatic screen.
  • When switching ships in the ship viewer, the zoom distance will now be preserved relative to the ship's size.

Modding

  • Added documentation for concepts.
  • Added support for more object types in concept tooltips.
  • Fixed gridbox left and top padding not working.
  • Some objects' auto-generated tooltips can now be shown as concept tooltips.
  • Support building concept tooltips without valid scope.
  • Calling non existing events should no longer crash the game.
Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

**If you have an important game going, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in the new version. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**

Changed files in this update

Main Depot 281991
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 281992
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 281993
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 281994
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link