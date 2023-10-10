 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Version 1.52b Alpha patch notes

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch fixing some progression issues for 4th boss

Gameplay

  • Beach now has chance to spawn ALL shells, although rarer shells at a much reduced rate than normal beach shells. Shells caught from fishing have the common beach shells removed from spawn chances, so you’re likely to get more rare shells fishing.
  • Add name and favorite food to Suspended Animal item description
  • Treasure chest drop chances adjusted slightly for better chests.

Bugs Fixed

  • Shell drop generation was bugged I think, now fixed
  • Removed Lemon from stock in summer (they have been changed to only grow in winter/spring)
  • Soybean seed sale price corrected
  • Player legs move now during intro scene
  • Accounting is now correct at the end of the day T_T
  • A copy of the original house entry and exit points remained on map when you move your house building.
  • Fishing pole no longer goes through bottom edge of bridges.
  • Player movement no longer gets caught/stuck when cornering the entry of bridges
  • Penguin post no longer gets stuck if pet tries to teleport to you while you are boarding it.
  • Action button work on card more info button (when using keyboard or controller)

Known Issues:

  • Control input issues steam deck
  • Star fruit cannot be pulled up.
  • Lighting hands doesn't work reliably
  • Healing bond inconsistent.
  • Right Shell crusher issues when attached to shell extractor
  • Water drone still having issues in greenhouse. Greenhouse constantly watered?
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form

