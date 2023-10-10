Version 1.52b Alpha patch notes

Quick patch fixing some progression issues for 4th boss
Gameplay
- Beach now has chance to spawn ALL shells, although rarer shells at a much reduced rate than normal beach shells. Shells caught from fishing have the common beach shells removed from spawn chances, so you’re likely to get more rare shells fishing.
- Add name and favorite food to Suspended Animal item description
- Treasure chest drop chances adjusted slightly for better chests.
Bugs Fixed
- Shell drop generation was bugged I think, now fixed
- Removed Lemon from stock in summer (they have been changed to only grow in winter/spring)
- Soybean seed sale price corrected
- Player legs move now during intro scene
- Accounting is now correct at the end of the day T_T
- A copy of the original house entry and exit points remained on map when you move your house building.
- Fishing pole no longer goes through bottom edge of bridges.
- Player movement no longer gets caught/stuck when cornering the entry of bridges
- Penguin post no longer gets stuck if pet tries to teleport to you while you are boarding it.
- Action button work on card more info button (when using keyboard or controller)
Known Issues:
- Control input issues steam deck
- Star fruit cannot be pulled up.
- Lighting hands doesn't work reliably
- Healing bond inconsistent.
- Right Shell crusher issues when attached to shell extractor
- Water drone still having issues in greenhouse. Greenhouse constantly watered?
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
Changed files in this update