Patch notes for 2023-Oct-10

Version 1.57.1010
This is the first post-launch patch that’s mostly comprised of small fixes. Because I will be taking a much needed vacation soon, I want to get this out to everyone sooner than later! Thanks! :)
UI
- Save Menu missing OpenDyslexic font for “Save to Empty Slot” fixed
- Adjusted buttons on main menu
- Other small UI fixes
- Animations on hack buttons now active
Narrative and images
- Chloe’s role in the Codex has been updated
- Fixed the transparent back of Torrent’s head in one of the sprites
- Typos in 1.1 has been fixed
- Clarified when flashbacks end in 1.1 and adjusted the film grain post-processing
- Sueli is now more pleased with Chloe if she converts [redacted] to the cause in 2.3
- Frederick expression changes in 2.8
- Multiple characters’ expression changes in 3.3
- Fixed distortion of crowd characters in 4.2
- Hakim expression changes in 4.5
Controls
- Continue game button can no longer be interacted with while it’s offscreen when returning to main menu from game (thank you PollyPlushie for finding this bug!)
Known issues
- Holo projector fx is not applying to Niallis in 2.2, nor in 2.9 and 4.5
- Audio issue of some sounds fading out or ambience sounding quieter when they’re not supposed to
- Exiting Chloe's Thoughts UI via B button while it is animating and reopening duplicates Chloe's thoughts. This does not crash the game nor soft locks it, and is just a UI visual error.
- Rare bug: Truck in 4.5b goes missing in one node if you make a save in a particular spot in the game.
- Rare bug: Car in 4.7 duplicates if you make a save in a particular spot in the game.
- Very Rare bug: In less than 1/30 chances, controller LB + RB simultaneous button press during some hacks may cause tooltips to open rather than allow player to select a hack choice.
Changed files in this update