Patch notes for 2023-Oct-10

Version 1.57.1010

This is the first post-launch patch that’s mostly comprised of small fixes. Because I will be taking a much needed vacation soon, I want to get this out to everyone sooner than later! Thanks! :)

UI

Save Menu missing OpenDyslexic font for “Save to Empty Slot” fixed

Adjusted buttons on main menu

Other small UI fixes

Animations on hack buttons now active

Narrative and images

Chloe’s role in the Codex has been updated

Fixed the transparent back of Torrent’s head in one of the sprites

Typos in 1.1 has been fixed

Clarified when flashbacks end in 1.1 and adjusted the film grain post-processing

Sueli is now more pleased with Chloe if she converts [redacted] to the cause in 2.3

Frederick expression changes in 2.8

Multiple characters’ expression changes in 3.3

Fixed distortion of crowd characters in 4.2

Hakim expression changes in 4.5

Controls

Continue game button can no longer be interacted with while it’s offscreen when returning to main menu from game (thank you PollyPlushie for finding this bug!)

Known issues