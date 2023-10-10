 Skip to content

Solace State: Emotional Cyberpunk Stories update for 10 October 2023

Patch notes for 2023-Oct-10

Patch notes for 10 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.57.1010

This is the first post-launch patch that’s mostly comprised of small fixes. Because I will be taking a much needed vacation soon, I want to get this out to everyone sooner than later! Thanks! :)

UI

  • Save Menu missing OpenDyslexic font for “Save to Empty Slot” fixed
  • Adjusted buttons on main menu
  • Other small UI fixes
  • Animations on hack buttons now active

Narrative and images

  • Chloe’s role in the Codex has been updated
  • Fixed the transparent back of Torrent’s head in one of the sprites
  • Typos in 1.1 has been fixed
  • Clarified when flashbacks end in 1.1 and adjusted the film grain post-processing
  • Sueli is now more pleased with Chloe if she converts [redacted] to the cause in 2.3
  • Frederick expression changes in 2.8
  • Multiple characters’ expression changes in 3.3
  • Fixed distortion of crowd characters in 4.2
  • Hakim expression changes in 4.5

Controls

  • Continue game button can no longer be interacted with while it’s offscreen when returning to main menu from game (thank you PollyPlushie for finding this bug!)

Known issues

  • Holo projector fx is not applying to Niallis in 2.2, nor in 2.9 and 4.5
  • Audio issue of some sounds fading out or ambience sounding quieter when they’re not supposed to
  • Exiting Chloe's Thoughts UI via B button while it is animating and reopening duplicates Chloe's thoughts. This does not crash the game nor soft locks it, and is just a UI visual error.
  • Rare bug: Truck in 4.5b goes missing in one node if you make a save in a particular spot in the game.
  • Rare bug: Car in 4.7 duplicates if you make a save in a particular spot in the game.
  • Very Rare bug: In less than 1/30 chances, controller LB + RB simultaneous button press during some hacks may cause tooltips to open rather than allow player to select a hack choice.

Changed files in this update

